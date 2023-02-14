We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Catastrophic care protocols

If you have not seen this, discussing catastrophic care protocols, it beggars belief. If anyone with more germane technical knowledge can pick holes in this, please do so in the comments because if this is entirely correct, we should be looking at a Nuremburg level response.

Related 1: from Chris Littlewood
Related 2: from Norman Fenton and Martin Neil

February 14th, 2023 |

1 comment to Catastrophic care protocols

  • bobby b
    February 15, 2023 at 1:39 am

    My cynical take:

    Hospitals and nursing homes received significant financial payouts from the government (in the US) when a “Covid patient” was admitted.

    The vid speaks of the end-of-life drugs for which prescriptions were elevated during this time.

    For those very old, already-frail people who contracted Covid, chances of survival were rated to be poor.

    Why keep treating them? Those Covid payouts were a one-time thing, and you could either keep treating those patients until you had spent the money (or more), or . . . .

    Notice how quickly the guidelines said, see who has an Advance Directive forbidding heroic care. Makes it all easier. I wonder how many of those people survived?

