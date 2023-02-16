|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
There’s a word for this
February 16th, 2023 |
|
Sweet by name, but sour by nature.
I don’t know who either of these people are. Can someone give me a little context, please?
Don’t worry Matthew, your tweets just prove your reputation is mud already.
Steven, Sweet is a media personality who appears to back the Establishment line on just about everything. Fox is an actor who effectively lost his job for speaking out against the narrative. He is now a presenter on GB News.
That is hilarious 😀
I have emulated Natalie’s humourous usage of the “Self ownership” category and used my Godlike editorial privileges to add it to this post 😉
“FRee speech people go silent when it’s awkward for them!”
“Please talk about this on my show, I’d love to discuss it in detail.”
“Ewww, you have cooties and are bad lulz no talk for you.”
Yeah, “facts”, very important, right? Doing God’s work by standing up for Facts, by … not talking about them in EXACTLY the place you’d think it was needed, by your own worldview, bub.
Thanks, Perry.
I would bet serious money that Sweet – basking in the glory of likening GB News to a girlie magazine – still doesn’t get it.
Well, somebody goes strangely silent when challenged on the facts anyway.
Patrick Crozier gave the correct description of the two men.
By the way Patrick – I have recently come upon something that would interest you concerning the First World War (no it is not anti Haig – if anything it is pro Haig), it would be going too far off topic to go into all here – but I will try and remember to inform you via Twitter.
Dr Sweet pretends to want to debate – but if, for example, Dr Tyson or Dr Fareed turned up from California, Dr Sweet would not debate with them, or ANY Doctor who had saved lives with Early Treatment for Covid, whether they were male or female, white, black or brown, Dr Sweet would find some excuse for attacking them, rather than examining their medical success, most likely that they were “right wing”. They could come from South Africa, be non white and have suffered discrimination under Apartheid – and they would still be “right wing”.
“Right wing” meaning anyone who opposes the international Corporate State agenda (yes, by this definition, even old fashioned socialists can be “right wing”).
The establishment can do anything – mention the success of Early Treatment in the Dominican Republic and they will respond that the Dominican Republic is “right wing” because they are building a border wall.
Any other nation you mention will get “right winged” in some way or other.
This is why I actually agree (yes agree) with Dr Sweet on one point – when one comes upon a person such as himself it is a good idea to NOT to try and reason with them, trying to reason with them is pointless, they do not care how many lives could have been saved by Early Treatment, individual human life means nothing means nothing to these people, only “the cause” (“build9ing a better world”) matters to them. Talk to them and they will just sneer at you – you will not get that part of your life back and you will feel unclear after meeting them.
It is very much like Mr Jones meeting Walter Duranty in Stalin’s Soviet Union – you can not reason with someone like Walter Duranty and they are shameless.
Of course Dr Sweet could reply that Walter Duranty of the New York Times got every honour for his “noble” lies, whereas the truth teller Mr Jones died almost forgotten, tortured and abused.
But this would show that Dr Sweet misses the point – misses the point totally.