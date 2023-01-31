So, when does the Brexit dividend arrive then?

This is a slightly altered version of a comment I left on a Brexit page on Facebook as prompted by this article about IMF forecasts and related issues at Reuters:
The most ardent Brexit supporters have to take this sort of analysis on board because it is relentless in much of the media, and not without reason. Some of those who backed exit from the EU for freedom reasons wanted the liberalising impact of less red tape, a reduction in the burden of the State, and a more intelligent government approach to areas where the State inevitably gets involved, including R&D spending, infrastructure, education, etc. Nearly all of the drivers of long-term wealth creation are home-grown, and cannot be blamed on the EU, or attributed to it. Long before we even thought of a referendum, the UK’s productivity and investment levels were poor, from 2009 to 2019, by past and contemporary standards. (The referendum was held in 2016 and we only actually left four years later.)
The petulance of the EU in trying to harm the UK for the sin of leaving was probably inevitable and forseeable, and there is a need for whoever is in Westminster and Whitehall to slash the burdens on business and the individual to balance this out, as well as hammer out genuinely good FTAs with countries that broadly share our values and market systems. A mutual recognition of standards approach to the EU, when it comes to EU-destined exports to the bloc, should be possible in time although it may take a while for the EU to avoid the “cutting off the nose to spite the face” stance of the past few years. The UK remains an important trade partner, given our net importation of manufactured goods from the continent.
I confess I didn’t really care about Brexit and didn’t vote in the referendum. I did, after the vote, lean towards the Brexiteers due to the malice of the hardcore Remainers, but my view has always been that being in or out of the EU makes little difference to the problems we face. Our political establishment continues with the same ruinous policies on tax, the economy, energy, immigration and culture which persisted before the vote. Had we remained in the EU, we’d be in the same boat.
There will be no Brexit dividend because no one in Parliament is seeking such a thing.
I want all the things in that quote too, but Brexit is justified without achieving any of them.
Brexit wasn’t a policy fight, it was a constitutional one. It wasn’t a fight for those policies, but for the opportunity to seek them, and the ability to hold politicians to account for failing to deliver them.
So from my point of view, we have the Brexit dividend already. We can see the government for the rotten lot they are, and they can’t hide behind claiming the EU made them do it.
Brexit was never going to deliver an abrupt and favourable change in the laws we live under. But it was a necessary pre-condition for any positive change.
Where you saw that British Llibertarian culture in the mainstream media that could move UK to a more freedom loving country?!
The good thing about Brexit is that the culprit is now inside UK. So no more UE fault. And that is what the Brexit supporters must emphasize the need to pin the problems in its right place. If a remainer says the fault is the Brexit a Brexit supporter should point that a 70 million person country should have things working regardless of UE or not UE and that Brexit makes possible to find issues with decisions made by UK and not in a far away office. Brexit makes possible to fight decadence.
Well, we appear to have more influence over European financial regulations now than when we were in…
100% correct, and I’d add that that was a big reason for me voting Leave, because I wanted those in Westminster to know there were no more excuses (“but please, dear voter, those Brussels folk made me do this, we have no choice, it is all about our influence….”). Remove the excuses, and make our votes more consequential, then I hope that, in time, the calibre of the folk in parliament might go up. No more using Brussels as a retirement home for failed politicians. OK, there are other options for these folk, but it was still a good day to remove that particular avenue. For instance, why should a failed blowhard like Neil Kinnock and his wife be able to continue to intrude themselves into our lives long after the 1992 General Election?
It appears that statement is broadly true, apart from a few MPs.
Well, good!
@mary
Yup. This was why I voted leave.
I’ll never understand how the member nations of the EU were content to go from a free trade agreement to allowing Brussels to tell them how to run their internal business without putting up any fight. At least here in the US it took a Civil War and a decade of occupying armies during Reconstruction to get the point across that Washington was well and truly in charge. The EU member nations never even tried resisting.
But then again, I don’t quite get the point of your nations having royalty who don’t tell their Parliaments and governments “no” once in a while. Even our useless governors and presidents whip out the veto pen once in a while.
There is a very long term problem with British Governance – that of following the “advice” of officials and “experts”. Utterly insane policies which Ministers and the Prime Minister, when private persons, quite understand are utterly insane – prove to be automatic, that when someone becomes a minister or Prime Minister they have to follow the policy, unable to drop the policy (whether it is Covid lockdowns, HS2, de facto OPEN BORDERS to criminal gangs, and so on). The official policy must be followed – regardless of reason and experience.
Ironically it was this failure of British Governance that led to some people, such as the late Mr Waugh, to support the European Union – as if it was not also dominated by officials and “experts”.
Partly I suspect this failure of governance is due to Ministers and the Prime Minister having no legal authority of their own, no real legal “mandate”, and always living in fear that they might be removed in some sort of legal (quite legal) coup – as Margaret Thatcher found out in 1990 (Agenda 21 was signed only a year or so later – a coincidence?) and Liz Truss found out in 2022. A minister or the Prime Minister (or a local councillor – for that matter) is expected to attend lots of meetings (endless meetings), read lots of briefings, undergo lots of training, and follow the official line.
An American State Governor can say to officials “I am elected by the people – I am your BOSS, you are going to do what I say, I am not interested in your endless bits of paper, do-as-you-are-told” (a few American State Governors even refused to have Covid lockdowns), a British minister, or Prime Minister, who said anything like that (let alone tried to act on it) would be forced to resign, on the grounds of “bullying”, so quick that their feet would not touch the ground.
By the way when a Parliamentary government does try and gain control over unelected officials – they are promptly, and savagely, attacked by the “international community”, including the European Union.
On what grounds? On the grounds of “undermining democracy”.
Yes – elected people trying to gain control of the government, is “undermining democracy” and “undermining the rule of law” (“the rule of law” meaning the rule of unelected officials and unelected judges – following a “liberal” left agenda that no one voted for).
It is hard to know whether to laugh or cry.
Historically the first example I can find of this is the case of Sir Charles Trevelyan – founder of the British Civil Service.
The British Government used Ireland as an area for experiments in what wonderful things government could achieve (yes the truth is the opposite of some history books – which claim that a “laissez faire” policy was followed). In 1801 a national (and armed) Police Force was created in Ireland (it was not till 1856 that police forces were made compulsory in English and Welsh counties – and even then they were local and unarmed), in 1831 a system of state schools was set up Ireland (because Lord Stanley, later the Earl of Derby, thought it would be a good idea – and that was it, the taxpayers were not consulted, one unelected bloke thought a system of state schools would be a good idea in Ireland, so such a system was created). There was no such system of state schools in England till after 1870 – indeed in some areas of England (such as Kettering – my home town), there was no system of state schools till the Act of 1891.
In 1838 the Poor Law was established in Ireland – a system based on the fallacy that one can reduce poverty by taxes (of course higher taxes on “the rich landowners” drag down the economy and increase, rather than reduce, poverty). In the late 1840s the potato crop failed and large areas (although far from all) of Ireland depended upon it – but Sir Charles Trevelyan (and men like him) had a solution HIGHER TAXES – especially after the Act of 1847 which made “Poor Law Unions” that had not gone bankrupt, responsible for “Poor Law Unions” that had gone bankrupt – thus dragging down all of Ireland, whether the area depended on potatoes or not.
Like today, 2023, the answer to everything was HIGER TAXES and more regulations, and government schemes such as Trevelyan’s infamous “roads to nowhere”, the HS2 of their day. All this is described as “laissez faire” – if one is a cretin. Laissez faire is exactly what all this was NOT.
By the way – France did not have a system of tax-and-spend for poverty till the 20th century, and France was not known as having worse poverty than these islands. France did not have a system of state schools till the 3rd Republic – indeed if France had won (rather than lost) the war of 1870 with Prussia the decline of Classical Liberalism in the world (it got trampled on by Bismarck and others) might not have happened – but that is a “might have been”. We must return to Ireland.
One third (1 in 3) of the population of Ireland either died or had to flee the country in the late 1840s.
And Sir Charles? He received every honour known to man, and then shaped the domestic British government.
Let us hope that the next few years in the United Kingdom and in other Western countries (which are also following policies of endless government spending, taxes and regulations) are not so terrible as the late 1840s were in Ireland.
Could government spending, taxes and regulations have been dramatically lower since the vote for independence in 2016?
Yes it could have been – but only with a government prepared to go against the officials and the “experts”.
I give some historical background to terrible power of such officials and “experts” above.