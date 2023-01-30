|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – Congrats on the hit piece, Konstantin!
What’s more, a hit piece from a mainstream media outlet is rather a status symbol in my line of work. “You’ve arrived,” a friend helpfully explained. Indeed I have – following the viral speech at the Oxford Union, a second appearance on BBC Question Time and now this hit piece, I reflect on the last couple of weeks with tremendous satisfaction. And a lesson or two learned along the way – I will continue to engage with people from all over the political spectrum in good faith, but I’ll be recording the interviews myself going forward.
– Konstantin Kisin
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
It’s fun watching a good person hit their stride.
He’s excellent.
He annoys the right people.
Konstantin Kisin hit his stride some time ago – lots of his past work on the Triggernometry podcast (with Francis Foster) are easily-found on the Intertubes, and it’s all 100-octane, full-fat stuff. No sacred cow escapes their cattle prod. But it’s nice to see him getting the wider exposure he deserves. Having listened to him for quite a while now, I get the sense that he has enough street smarts not to allow himself to trip over the more obvious hazards that his detractors will try and throw in his way. As a sometime stand-up comic, I suspect his verbal and mental judo skills are well-up to the task.
Look up his appearances on the seminal BBC show ‘Question Time’ to see what I mean. This panel-question show is famously a bear-pit of UK public opinion, with a strong lefty bias, and many a politician and commentator have gotten way over their skis when appearing on this show.
llater,
llamas