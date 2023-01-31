|
Samizdata quote of the day – Let’s not re-write the recent past
Becoming vaccinated was the easy choice, not the hard one. There was never any evidence it was the sensible choice and it could be argued – and this may seem harsh – that if you were determined to be part of the group, wilfully and determinedly deaf to any counter-argument or even call for caution, absolutist in your own belief in you virtue and knowledge, irrationally frightened of death, unthinking, superficial and glib, fearful of other people’s opinion of you, filled with desire/fear to comply with the powerful for safety or favour, then becoming vaccinated was the only choice. But these are not exactly admirable qualities.
– Common Knowledge Edinburgh
I suspect this article will annoy some people as it is a divisive issue. I do not agree with every point of the article either (I am not anti-vaccines per se, I just don’t think this particular one made any sense), but it does raise points worth pondering.
I accepted two Astra-Zeneca injections – for reasons of politics (I am engaged in local government – and it would have been de facto impossible for me to continue as a local councillor had I refused the injections), not because I thought it would be good for my health.
I never thought the injections were a “vaccine” or that they would do me good, in my mind it was a simple choice – have something that might (or might not) kill or injure me, or go on the dole.
I choose the injections.
By the way – I still do not know if I am in the clear, some problems may take as long as ten years to emerge. But I will be dead long before then anyway.
My choice – and I made it.
“Paul, you always knew – that makes you WORSE than all the people who sincerely believed the official line”.
I suppose it does, although I do not really know anyone who sincerely believed the official line.
I did not go around shouting about the lockdowns either – even though I knew they were medically useless, indeed horribly counter productive.
All I did was write a few things on-line – knowing that the Social Media companies shadow banned such posts, so hardly anyone would see them.
Essentially I did nothing – I might as well have just talked to myself.
The masks were funny – the holes in them were hundreds of times bigger than the virus. Outside Tesco supermarket there was a bin full of the masks – so if any of us forgot the masks (after we were forced to wear them) we used to pick up a used one out of the bin – must have been great for spreading diseases.
Ironically I did not have to wear a mask, as I have COPD I had a medical exception – but I could not be bothered to argue the toss with officials and the police. So I wore one in all the places one was told to – I even bought some (I have few spare ones out of the small packet of masks I bought). There were normally masks on the streets and so on – indeed there still are, they do not seem to be biodegradable, they really must be polluting the environment.
I remember super market staff asking me why they had to now wear masks when they had been working without masks and must have been exposed to the virus thousands of times – my reply was that the government was following the “advice” of officials and “experts” and that their “advice” was (as normal) utterly insane – but the supermarket staff already knew that, I was not telling them anything they did not already know.
I have a feeling a lot of people knew the truth – even as we obeyed all the utterly insane regulations.
Sitting here I can not think of anyone I know who had the injections because they sincerely believed they would be good for their health. It was all to keep their job, or to travel, and so on.
Mr Ed summed it up “Paul the regulations were clearly written long before Covid – and they are demented, for example bookshops closed and bikeshops opened”.
We were all concentrated in a few shops (oddly enough owned by vast corporations) with all other, independent, shops being closed down (at least officially) – it was very Agenda 21 – Agenda 2030.
Oh yes – I knew about how Early Treatment could save people as well, I knew that fairly early on.
Did I tell people – when I knew lots of people were dying?
Not really, just a few on line things that I knew hardly anyone would read (because such posts get shadow banned).
I rationalised my inactivity, whilst people were dying in very large numbers, by telling myself “no one would believe me, I am not a doctor, if I make too much trouble I will get PUNISHED”. And, of course, “it is all hopeless anyway” (my Depression is very convenient sometimes – it gives me an excuse to not do anything when I know I should protest).
I remember a German family who lived near us when I was a young child telling me (back when I was young child) they had similar attitudes in another historical period.
I was no better than they had been so many years ago.
It would be nice to think that my posts and comments during Covid got the attention of 77th Brigade (British Army) the “counter disinformation” people – Orwellian double-speak as they specialised in opposing the truth and pushing lies.
However, I would be astonished if they even noticed me.
I think he ignores some reality.
Epidemiology has had a rather wonderful 100 years. When I was a kid, I got the smallpox scratch. I got the polio shot. I got the DPT vaccine. I got the MMR vaccine. My parents didn’t question the expert recommendations, because their records were so good. And, by and large, the “experts” were right. Many lives have been saved over the decades because we all decided to trust the experts. That’s what good epidemiology is.
But “Expert” as a title has changed. For all of those previous decades, expertise meant doing the work, and being good at what you professed to do, which allowed the “Expert” label to build more and more goodwill (in the corporate sense.)
“Expert” has now become devalued, because more and more experts fail to do the work, fail to explore, and simply rested on their expert-titled laurels. The “experts” who told us that the new vaccines were safe and effective simply digested part of their existing goodwill for energy – profit – instead of working to explore the questions of safety and efficacy. But they got the benefit of that goodwill from the majority of first-world humanity, because all of those people remembered when “expert” meant something.
We never had to really question and investigate the experts for those previous vaccines, because the experts did the work, and we expected the new experts to do the new work. So, I have much less contempt for the vaccinated than does this author. They had reason to have faith in the old system. They just didn’t realize that the old system has been trashed for the benefit of the new “expert” class.
You noted:
“I am not anti-vaccines per se, I just don’t think this particular one made any sense…”
Please note that the jab is NOT a vaccine, it is an mRNA injection which turns your body’s cells into protein production machines. They were supposed to be the spike proteins (binding sites) on the exterior of the virus so that it would (hopefully, experimentally) let your immune system have a look at those proteins and react with an immune response if you became infected.
Didn’t work, did it? This fake “vaccine” did NONE of the things that a vaccine is supposed to do, which are:
1) Prevent you from catching the disease, and
2) Prevent you from transmitting the disease
The latest claim, that it decreased the effects of the disease, is totally without support.
Now the horrific side effects of the jab are coming out…the test subjects of pregnant women who lost their babies at an 80% rate. The blood clots, the myocarditis, the pericarditis, etc. ad nauseum.
Edward Jenner is shaking his head in disbelief as he spins in his grave.
It is not a vaccine.
Clearly, Blackwing1 understands squat about immunology.
Which does not mean that (s)he is wrong about this particular vaccine being noxious, of course.
I myself sort-of drifted into not taking it: at first i thought that people who need it more than me should get it first, then in the summer of 2021 i felt that there was no drastic urgency, then i saw that the virus was getting much less dangerous, and finally i decided that the risk of taking it PROBABLY outweighs the risk of not taking it, for me. Thanks to my diet.
Quoth bobby b:
I agree entirely.
P.S. I should add that I remain unvaxxed. It wasn’t easy in Progressiveville, but I had lost some faith in “experts” when the research funding system was taken over by politics. Used to be, you’d get ten studies on “why this is good”, and ten studies on “why this is bad.” Now, the second set of studies get no funding.