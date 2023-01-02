Samizdata quote of the day – pessimism edition

Surely no year could be as bad as 2020, which had seen families sundered, schools closed and businesses destroyed in a hysterical over-reaction. After all, by December 2020, the second lockdown had ended and the UK had begun its vaccine rollout. The new year, it seemed safe to assume, would see a return to normality.
Boy, did we get that wrong. On 6 January 2021, another lockdown was imposed. It lasted, in one form or another, until July – and, even then, a noisy coalition of public sector unions, BBC panic-mongers, skivers, malingerers and mask-fetishists fought to prolong it.
The original justification for the restrictions had collapsed by April 2020. Sweden, which stuck to the plan that the UK had prepared in cooler-headed times, saw its cases peak and fall in line with everyone else’s, and now turns out to have had the lowest excess death rate of any OECD state.
But, by 2021, dirigisme had taken on a force of its own, and lockdowns were a policy in search of a rationale. “Flatten the curve” became “Protect the NHS”, then “Wait for the rollout”, then “Stop new variants”, then “Yeah, but Long Covid”.
– Daniel Hannan (£) on how mankind experienced 65 years of progress towards peace, democracy and the rule of law, but now a new age of illiberalism beckons
And, even now, a coalition of public sector unions, bought & paid for media panic-mongers, and mask-fetishists are fighting to renew restrictions.
Even now.
Just as the edifice of “Guvmint knows best” is collapsing & the true horror of injections of a trial vaccine are becoming apparent.
There is no way out of this beyond Nuremberg 2.0 & resultant public executions of those at the head of all organisations who sought to impose their dictat upon the populace.
There is no way Sweden had a lower excess death rate than New Zealand. The statistics I found back that up.
Truly closing the borders meant that NZ missed the first, most lethal, wave completely. Much, much less lethal Omicron was the dominant form upon opening, with a few Delta cases hidden in the morass. By then treatment methods were much better, so less deaths. Although there may be indirect consequences, the time to get vaccinations definitely reduced death by covid.
I am all for Sweden’s methods, and was at the time. But while lockdowns don’t work, quarantines can.
Whether the cost of closing borders is worth it, can be argued, but Sweden while Sweden didn’t “lock down” it didn’t have no restrictions or effects. Upper secondary school students missed more class time than their NZ equivalents, for example.
I don’t know the situation in Taiwan, but suspect it is similar.
It is important when analysing Covid responses we don’t fall into the pattern set by the powers that be, of outright lying. The OECD includes plenty of countries outside Europe. That some have the ability to close their borders tight means that direct comparisons are difficult, but it is what it is.
‘Lord’ Hannan retains the Conservative Party whip in the House of Lords, despite the crimes of Conservative governments and the apparently surprising margins on some contracts it handed out during the pandemic.
He also appears to have got into difficulty distinguishing results from historical methods and reality.
Is there any point in taking any notice of what he has to say, except perhaps twice a day?
Lockdowns work, unless there’s leakage.
There’s always leakage.
Leakage is cut by multiplying fear.
Thus, our governments tried their best to terrify us into lockdown.
I suspect our governments now hate (even more) the idea of freely-shared information. Being informed cuts down on fear.
The Mail article refers, albeit under a highly misleading headline about “pocketing” £2bn, to a couple who did very well out of moving quickly to source and supply vast quantities of PPE at a price which must have been agreed with the government.
I don’t see any indication that their goods were faulty or unusable. Neither does the article mention the profit margin on the £2bn turnover so I am unable to form an opinion on whether it was excessive.
It certainly appears from the story that this couple were more prescient than NHS procurement officers and their superiors who had allowed UK stocks to run so low. I recall numerous news reports in the first half of 2020 about the desperate shortages and difficulty in sourcing PPE, shortages which may even have influenced government/SAGE lockdown policy. However within a short period a private enterprise PPEUK website (I don’t recall the exact name) was set up identifying and listing tens of billions of masks/gowns/gloves etc already situated in the UK and ready for purchase – something which suggested to me at least that NHS procurement was not fit for purpose.
I was referring to the link in Mr Eds post about surprising margins on some contracts.
Dan Hannan is normally quite an optimistic sort of chap, but he is very gloomy here, and I can fully understand why. I am going to think about this article and work on a possible response to it.
I think it is clear that so much of what passes for conventional wisdom on a whole range of topics is wrong and that the pain of coming to terms with it is going to be with us for a long period, possibly until I am lowered in to the sod.