Samizdata quote of the day – national suicide pact edition
Ending fossil-fuel consumption now would be a disaster. It would obliterate our already weak energy security, subjecting households and industry to exorbitant energy costs and unreliable supplies. Travel would be severely limited. The farming industry would be gutted by restrictions on fertiliser use and farm vehicles, threatening food security. Last year, we saw the devastating impact these kinds of green farming policies can have in Sri Lanka, where food production was devastated.
Regrettably, for all the antagonistic posturing of Tory politicians and eco-activists alike, the political class and XR already agree on many issues. Britain is already committed to Net Zero. There are legally binding targets to decarbonise the UK by 2050. And the dire impact of this policy can already be seen in the persistent threat of blackouts and the broader energy-supply crisis. A further acceleration of Net Zero, as demanded by XR, would only accelerate the damage that is already being done.
– Lauren Smith
“There are legally binding targets”
No, that’s incorrect.
No parliament can bind a later parliament which can simply repeal the “legally binding targets” and order hung all those who voted for them.
Lauren Smith should have written “There are presently legally binding targets, which the Tories could easily repeal were they not stupid, insane crap weasels.”
No, she’s entirely correct.
Ha! Unless a future parliament actually does repeal, there are indeed legally binding targets. There’s nothing ‘simple’ about repealing the laws in question, or didn’t you notice how deeply entrenched the green lunacy is?