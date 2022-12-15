Let’s make all crimes legal over Christmas

Remember this movie?
One night a year, all crime is legal.
THE PURGE
Survive the night.
According to Wikipedia, The Purge posits that ‘In 2014, a political party called the “New Founding Fathers of America” are voted into office following an economic collapse, and pass a law sanctioning the “Purge”, an annual event wherein all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended. By 2022, the United States is said to have become virtually crime-free, with legal unemployment rates having dropped to 1%.’
Virtually crime-free and unemployment at 1%? That compares favourably with our timeline’s 2022, but nonetheless, this is not the the sort of policy proposal I usually associate with the Liberal Democrats – but it seems Ed Davey is ready to rock: “No one should lose their home this Christmas”, says the Lib Dem website. It continues:
Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, has called for an emergency ban on repossessions and evictions this Winter. This comes after the Conservative Government’s mismanagement of the economy caused spiralling mortgage and rental prices.
These measures would stop banks from repossessing people’s homes who have been hit the hardest by soaring mortgage prices as well as bringing forward the promised ban on no-fault evictions, alongside a ban on evictions for arrears over the winter.
We are deeply concerned that both renters and homeowners could face homelessness during one of the most difficult Winters in living memory.
We are making these urgent calls on the Conservative Government as only days of Parliament remain before Christmas for the Prime Minister to take responsibility for the mess his Government has caused.
The Conservatives have failed time and time again to bring forward the ban on no-fault evictions they promised and have made no attempt to stop repossessions caused by their disastrous mini-Budget. They must act now before it is too late.
No-one should face losing their home this Christmas because the Conservative Government crashed the economy.
Why so tame, Ed? If it is a good thing that one group of people should be allowed to take what they have not paid for without punishment over the Christmas period, why not others? Discriminatory, I call it. Let us throw away the shackles of enforcement of property rights for everyone this Christmas!
It’s Christmas time
There’s no need to be afraid
At Christmas time
We let in light and we banish shade
And in our world of plenty
We can spread a smile of joy
Throw your arms around the world
At Christmas time
I wonder what the no-fault eviction policy will be when all those (upper?) middle class people who own rental properties have been dispossessed of said property, it having been acquired by large corporations or the government?
I’m guessing the tragic injustice of no-fault eviction, i.e., the right to sell your property or do whatever you want with it, will be flushed down the memory hole.
I was going to comment on this person being too stupid be be let out without a minder.
Then I remembered that y’all either don’t have, or don’t commonly get “fixed interest” loans.
In Oct/Nov of last year I re-financed my house from 3 something percent interest rate down to 2.25.
And it’s still at 2.25 and will be until I pay it off or sell the house.
That your banks don’t do this is…insensible.
What Mr. Marx’s idiot progeny OUGHT to be doing is introducing legislation that makes fixed rates, with the option to refinance, more attractive for banks to offer.
And yeah, I don’t much care for the “more legislation” part, but given how much legislation/regulation banks already have I suspect this is a case of *better* legislation rather than more. Maybe even better but LESS regulation.