The looming fury – when will it come for the Net Zero obsession? » “Islamophobia from the likes of Boris Johnson must be punished” “Islamophobia from the likes of Boris Johnson must be punished – and this is how to do it”, writes Dr Suriyah Bi in the Guardian. How do we properly punish Islamophobes? As a lecturer in cultural geography at Oxford University, I have used my research skills to draw up an index of Islamophobia to help police, prosecutors, victims and analysts work out when to take legal action and how to map out the routes towards such action. Importantly, this is the first time an index to measure a hate crime has been proposed and it remains an open project. It is inspired by the way crimes such as domestic violence are processed, placing victim testimony and experience at the heart. Published last week, this index of Islamophobia is accompanied by a pathways-to-prosecution form, which helps identify the laws breached and scores each hate crime on the basis of intensity, intention, impact and recklessness. How might it work? Let’s look at some flagrant examples of Islamophobia, including Boris Johnson’s infamous comments on burqa-wearing Muslim women as “letterboxes”, the distribution of violence-inducing “Punish a Muslim Day” letters, a headscarf being torn from a Muslim woman, and being called Shamima Begum in the workplace. The middle two of those would be crimes by any definition (incitement to violence and assault), and the final one is a verbal insult which should not be a crime but which would and should be considered unacceptable behaviour in any decent workplace. The first one consisted of Boris Johnson making a less than reverential quip about the appearance of women wearing burkas in the process of defending their right to wear them. When someone suffers from a fear of flying, the usual strategy to help them overcome it is to educate them about how planes work and how safe air travel is, combined with getting them to experience flight in a supportive and friendly environment, so that they can come to realise that their phobia is irrational. Given that Dr Bi is a lecturer at Oxford, one would think that, as a Muslim herself and an educator at one of most prominent universities, she would be ideally placed to advise and promote a similar strategy of education and familiarisation in order to dispel Islamophobia. However she appears to think that a strategy of punishment would be more effective. I was going to stop there. Nice bit of snark, that. I could rely on the reader to supply the conclusion that the correlation between knowledge and fear of flying is negative while the correlation between knowledge and fear of Islam is positive because flying is actually safe while Islam is actually dangerous. But in the spirit of Chr…, er, “the holidays”, let’s look a little deeper. Over this century, the ideology that has motivated the greatest quantity of massacres, persecution and other violence is, by far, Islam. It has not always been so. For most of my lifetime that place of dishonour was held by Communism. Before that there have been many other prime persecutors, including my own religion, Christianity. Islam has been in the top spot before; probably several times over the centuries. One can certainly argue, as I do, that some ideologies are more prone to this than others. Nazism is the most obvious example of an ideology that simply said “Evil, be thou my good”. The historian Robert Conquest was so great an enemy of Communism that he was called “Anti-Sovietchik No.1”, but even he described Nazism as worse than Communism, and asked to justify why, said, “I feel it in my gut.” If ever a Nazi showed mercy it was because he was tempted away from the tenets of his faith. At the other end of the spectrum, to get from the words and actions of Jesus (“Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you”) to the horrors of anti-Jewish pogroms and the Inquisition took a great deal more twisting than it did to get from the words and actions of Mohammed to Muslims executing unbelievers and blasphemers. They were merely doing as Mohammed himself did. That said, there are Hadiths and Koranic verses that enjoin believers to tolerance and mercy. I do not doubt that there are millions of examples of people doing good and refraining from evil because their Muslim faith told them to. The time in my life when I knew most Muslims was when I was a teacher. Most of my pupils and some of my fellow-teachers were Muslims. My Muslim colleagues were great, and the Muslim kids were a little better behaved and nicer to teach than the non-Muslim ones, on average. To get back to Dr Suriyah Bi, if she ever decided to try persuasion rather than punishment as a means to turn people away from Islamophobia, she would have something to work from. There are plenty of Muslims who you, dear reader whom I am guessing is not a fan of Islam, would like if you got to know them. Perhaps equally important, if more Islamophobes and Islamosceptics got to know more ordinary Muslims, and vice versa, the two groups of people would learn to see each other as less “group” and more “people”. There is something like a healthy state of society when Imran A and Frank B can have a spat via Nextdoor posts or office intranet in which their differing religious beliefs and skin colours do not matter one whit. Get to know some of Those People so that They only irritate you in the same way that everyone else does! As a strategy to get people to rub along together – that metaphor again – it is as old as time. It may or may not bring about actual amity. The relationship will be different for each of the innumerable pairs of individuals who meet as colleagues or neighbours, but it certainly has a better record than compulsion. So why doesn’t Dr Bi try something along those lines first, instead of the “pathways-to-prosecution form”? Because members of different racial or religious groups getting to know each other as individuals is the biggest threat to the power of the Woke. As I said in a post called “A Cambridge Education”: For the Woke, that [lecturers fearing to give one-to-one tuition to minority students lest a careless word is perceived as a racial transgression] is not a bug but a feature. The last thing they want is for minority students to flourish at Cambridge or any other British university. Where would the cadre come from then? The plan is for minority students to emerge angry and embittered at the way their tutors and lecturers never seemed to quite trust them. I had saved the following tweet by Dr Wanjiru Njoya a few days back and did not think of its applicability to this post until later: This is exactly what will happen, if it hasn't already. All the polite and friendly questions you might have thought of asking black people are now on the microaggression list so you can't ask any of that. In fact it's safest if you don't speak to them at all. https://t.co/mkAZPE2Q0M — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) November 30, 2022 The looming fury – when will it come for the Net Zero obsession? »

Who Are We? The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling. We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe. Categories Categories Select Category ~ Glossary Categories (114) A (2) B (28) C (7) D (3) E (4) F (5) G (2) H (1) I (3) J (1) K (4) L (6) M (12) N (1) O (1) P (9) R (5) S (6) T (7) V (1) W (5) X (1) ~ Meme Hacks Categories (28) Detournement (3) Evil Empire (6) Hippopotami (1) Propaganda (18) ~ Photos #1 Categories (8) ~ Photos #2 Categories (11) ~ Photos #3 Categories (2) ~ White Rose Categories (724) Activism (24) Administrative (12) Big Brother (51) Biometrics (41) Civil Liberties (118) Constitution (6) European Union (48) Events (8) Historical Perspective (46) Identity Cards (168) Liberty (17) Privacy (95) Security (17) Self-Defence (5) Self-Ownership (8) Slogans & Quotations (30) Surveillance (98) Technology (50) Abortion (17) Activism (259) Administrative (140) Aerospace & Astronautics (541) Afghanistan (85) African affairs (193) Anglosphere (141) Antics & Parties (156) Architecture (91) Arts & Entertainment (955) Asian affairs (278) Aus/NZ affairs (137) Balkans (45) Best of Samizdata.Net (85) Book reviews (150) Children’s issues (148) Chinese affairs (59) Civil liberty & Regulation (1,237) Culture Wars (68) Deleted by the Woke Media (118) Eastern Europe (138) Economics, Business & Globalization (1,828) Education & Academia (395) Environment (303) European affairs (411) European Union (816) Events (125) French affairs (267) German affairs (92) Health & medical (557) Hippos (27) Historical views (805) How very odd! (610) Humour (537) Immigration (72) Independent sites, Blogging & Bloggers (552) Indian Subcontinent (79) International affairs (257) Internet (137) Irish affairs (95) Japan (10) Korea (32) Languages (35) Latin American Affairs (122) Media & Journalism (802) Middle East & Islamic (1,151) Military affairs (442) Mindless “Inequality” Blather (49) Monarchy (49) North American affairs (1,672) Opinions on liberty (1,164) Personal views (311) Philosophical (274) Political Economy (60) Privacy & Panopticon (517) Religion (78) Russia (238) Science & Technology (1,011) Science Fiction & Fantasy (127) Self defence & Security (527) Self ownership (239) Sexuality (155) Slogans & Quotations (3,347) Space (3) Sports (398) Sui generis (341) Totalitarianism (43) Transport (293) Twitter nonsense (42) UK affairs (3,908) Ukraine (55) Archives Archives Select Month December 2022 (14) November 2022 (33) October 2022 (36) September 2022 (42) August 2022 (32) July 2022 (40) June 2022 (30) May 2022 (29) April 2022 (45) March 2022 (47) February 2022 (36) January 2022 (46) December 2021 (39) November 2021 (28) October 2021 (31) September 2021 (26) August 2021 (41) July 2021 (40) June 2021 (36) May 2021 (34) April 2021 (40) March 2021 (44) February 2021 (31) January 2021 (37) December 2020 (30) November 2020 (31) October 2020 (43) September 2020 (38) August 2020 (33) July 2020 (29) June 2020 (36) May 2020 (43) April 2020 (43) March 2020 (44) February 2020 (38) January 2020 (25) December 2019 (30) November 2019 (30) October 2019 (38) September 2019 (30) August 2019 (29) July 2019 (32) June 2019 (31) May 2019 (33) April 2019 (39) March 2019 (40) February 2019 (36) January 2019 (43) December 2018 (38) November 2018 (31) October 2018 (39) September 2018 (36) August 2018 (39) July 2018 (42) June 2018 (44) May 2018 (44) April 2018 (42) March 2018 (47) February 2018 (35) January 2018 (40) December 2017 (40) November 2017 (37) October 2017 (33) September 2017 (41) August 2017 (41) July 2017 (41) June 2017 (45) May 2017 (37) April 2017 (31) March 2017 (38) February 2017 (35) January 2017 (48) December 2016 (45) November 2016 (64) October 2016 (49) September 2016 (48) August 2016 (42) July 2016 (59) June 2016 (68) May 2016 (46) April 2016 (48) March 2016 (38) February 2016 (46) January 2016 (41) December 2015 (35) November 2015 (29) October 2015 (42) September 2015 (47) August 2015 (45) July 2015 (44) June 2015 (39) May 2015 (64) April 2015 (64) March 2015 (64) February 2015 (42) January 2015 (51) December 2014 (28) November 2014 (51) October 2014 (52) September 2014 (46) August 2014 (55) July 2014 (43) June 2014 (42) May 2014 (43) April 2014 (48) March 2014 (33) February 2014 (39) January 2014 (52) December 2013 (40) November 2013 (46) October 2013 (48) September 2013 (46) August 2013 (59) July 2013 (57) June 2013 (49) May 2013 (53) April 2013 (63) March 2013 (59) February 2013 (40) January 2013 (60) December 2012 (46) November 2012 (65) October 2012 (66) September 2012 (62) August 2012 (49) July 2012 (58) June 2012 (67) May 2012 (59) April 2012 (53) March 2012 (70) February 2012 (72) January 2012 (88) December 2011 (96) November 2011 (75) October 2011 (58) September 2011 (69) August 2011 (80) July 2011 (70) June 2011 (54) May 2011 (54) April 2011 (54) March 2011 (44) February 2011 (44) January 2011 (48) December 2010 (47) November 2010 (65) October 2010 (72) September 2010 (65) August 2010 (60) July 2010 (62) June 2010 (60) May 2010 (60) April 2010 (49) March 2010 (53) February 2010 (64) January 2010 (60) December 2009 (73) November 2009 (100) October 2009 (79) September 2009 (62) August 2009 (71) July 2009 (67) June 2009 (66) May 2009 (61) April 2009 (92) March 2009 (85) February 2009 (66) January 2009 (81) December 2008 (57) November 2008 (84) October 2008 (84) September 2008 (80) August 2008 (67) July 2008 (100) June 2008 (90) May 2008 (79) April 2008 (85) March 2008 (113) February 2008 (126) January 2008 (127) December 2007 (97) November 2007 (89) October 2007 (76) September 2007 (61) August 2007 (78) July 2007 (84) June 2007 (75) May 2007 (89) April 2007 (97) March 2007 (121) February 2007 (100) January 2007 (115) December 2006 (96) November 2006 (111) October 2006 (117) September 2006 (129) August 2006 (147) July 2006 (123) June 2006 (92) May 2006 (106) April 2006 (93) March 2006 (113) February 2006 (119) January 2006 (105) December 2005 (117) November 2005 (94) October 2005 (95) September 2005 (114) August 2005 (109) July 2005 (129) June 2005 (100) May 2005 (100) April 2005 (87) March 2005 (101) February 2005 (77) January 2005 (88) December 2004 (104) November 2004 (126) October 2004 (118) September 2004 (125) August 2004 (120) July 2004 (159) June 2004 (139) May 2004 (142) April 2004 (173) March 2004 (164) February 2004 (174) January 2004 (164) December 2003 (155) November 2003 (201) October 2003 (219) September 2003 (257) August 2003 (255) July 2003 (296) June 2003 (194) May 2003 (152) April 2003 (175) March 2003 (157) February 2003 (152) January 2003 (141) December 2002 (158) November 2002 (214) October 2002 (194) September 2002 (248) August 2002 (189) July 2002 (179) June 2002 (155) May 2002 (172) April 2002 (152) March 2002 (204) February 2002 (194) January 2002 (266) December 2001 (204) November 2001 (132) Feed This Page RSS - This Page Link Icons