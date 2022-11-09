The slow-motion disintegration of the Tory Party

There is an unintentionally insightful article in Unherd by Will Lloyd called Meet Britain’s radical New Right, written from what seems to be a predictably wet Tory perspective. We are told conservatives with what are fairly conventional conservative views are radical apparently, and moreover new. And that tells us much about orthodox high status opinion in the UK.
I should have stopped reading at “Brexit has failed”.
For most voters, Brexit was about sovereignty according to Ashcroft exit poll, meaning Westminster has nowhere to hide. So, pace Will Lloyd & Nigel Farage alike, we at least got that, mission accomplished. Brexit wasn’t what you thought it was and it still isn’t. What comes next is not ‘Brexit’, it’s just politics; there is no undoing Brexit this side of perpetual civil war.
Much as the author sneers at the Right (whatever that means when not talking about France circa 1790), Jeremy Hunt’s “Conservative” Party is not small-c conservative in any shape, way, or form. The Tories have driven a stake through their own heart, ending any pretence of being a ‘broad church’, because if they were, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng would still be in Downing Street in spite of straying from the Blue Blairite orthodoxy. Hell, they were defenestrated in no small part for trying to put the top rate of tax back to where it was for 12 years under the last Labour government. That’s radical apparently.
If you want less tax, even slightly less state control of anything at all, no taking the knee, no eco-pandering to the Net Zero cult, an energy policy that allows fracking and expanding North Sea production rather than one that could have been written by Vladimir Putin, and no talk of ‘reparations’ (climate or otherwise), why would anyone who wants those things vote Tory? No reason, and they won’t.
The party membership voted for Truss but they got Sunak anyway. Okay, message received, everyone now knows what the party nomenklatura & apparatchiks think of the rank-and-file party membership. The members might as well have voted for Larry the Cat as party leader for all the difference it made, at least he’s still in Downing Street.
Voting Tory in last general election was essential when the alternative was Corbyn, the most odious mainstream politician since Oswald Mosley (for some of the same reasons). But Starmer is just another dreary Blairite, he’s Hunt without the unfortunate China connections. So the choice is vote for Blue Blairites who likes high taxes and ruinous green policies, or Red Blairites who likes high taxes, ruinous green policies, and don’t know what a woman is. On the plus side, Labour have Diane Abbott, who can take over Boris’ role providing comic relief.
So, I will be voting Reform UK , because at this point, I couldn’t care less which flavour of technocratic Blairite is in Downing Street. Jeremy Hunt and his ilk can get stuffed. Sure, Labour will get in and it won’t be pretty unless ginger growlers are your thing. But perhaps, just perhaps, utterly burning the Tories to the ground might let something better emerge from the ashes.
Will Lloyd no doubt thinks that’s crazy talk, given that without any detectable irony he wrote of this ‘radical new right’:
“Do not expect them to sculpt a future of fair dealing, pragmatism, patience, moderation or high intelligence”
Imagine thinking the soaking wet dunderheads running the Tory Party as of late 2022 represent even a single one of those presumed virtues. It’s not called the Stupid Party for nothing.
We do not have a political system where a person is clearly “in charge” and cannot be easily removed BEFORE the next election.
For example, the Governor of Florida set himself the task of breaking Democrat election fraud – he made their tactics (such as mail-in ballots without clear proof that they come from actual voters) illegal and set up an election police force to make the laws (against “ballot harvesting” and so on) have teeth – to actually enforce the laws. (By the way – all this would have been nice in Arizona, where the “voting machines” did not even work “you should have voted early” – there were HOURS of this, many people went home in despair).
This would be impossible in the United Kingdom – a local council leaser, or a Prime Minister, who set themselves a clear task that went AGAINST what the establishment hold to be policy, that person would be removed.
I am not saying that the Conservative Party government (which is neither fiscally Conservative nor socially Conservative – full disclosure, I am both) could not do better – since Margaret Thatcher was betrayed in 1990 it has all been horrible, very horrible indeed (the last 32 years have been a sort of Hell-on-Earth of decline – where some of us go to bed each night hoping to not be alive the next morning), but the institutional framework makes it all very difficult.
At local level – and at national level.
After all the first Prime Minister to sign one of these “legally nonbinding” agreements (which end up determining policy) was John Major – back in either 1991 or 1992 (Agenda 21).
As an outsider, I’ve never observed the least little thing “conservative” about the Conservative Party. Or, for that matter, anything at all “liberal” about the Liberals.
Given that the UK isn’t as locked-in with the two-party system, I’d strongly suggest to anyone residing in the UK to start their own party and drive the others into the ground. They haven’t been acting in the interests of Britain for a long, long time, probably back to around the end of WWII.
Not quite sure whose interests they have been acting in, other than their own personal ones, now that I think about it.
As for the independence of the United Kingdom – when the word “Brexit” was used rather than “independence” my heart sank, but I campaigned for it anyway (as so many people did).
Now it turns out that “Brexit” never meant independence – we will follow international regulation and tax policy, because it is Policy (capital P.).
We do not even control the borders of the nation – and that is not an accident (not just a matter of innocent incompetence), it is deliberate following the European Convention on Human Rights and the United Nations Refugee Conventions.
I always used to give money to RNLI (voluntary rescue of those in peril on the sea) – but now they are glorified taxi service for illegals, vicious gang members.
Have people seen the latest Royal National Lifeboat Institution television advertisement?
The brave woman goes off to save people – whilst the man stands in the street, filled with emotional concern for his brave partner.
Yes, the RNLI are that “Woke” now.
Take off and nuke them from orbit – it is the only way to be sure.
Every institution is corrupted – government and private.
I was encouraged in the article that the young attendees appeared to have given Hannan and Baker hell, and don’t have much time for their boilerplate liberalism from 3-4 decades ago.