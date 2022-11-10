The more anti-carbon governments become, the madder protesters are

Seen on a friend’s Facebook page:
I’ve regularly said that Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil types are the most ridiculous people in society right now – their combination of intellectual ineptitude and ethical irresponsibility makes both a mockery and a disgrace of them as human beings. And I think it’s clear to see now that the more they persist, the more harm they are doing to the cause they claim to support. I think ‘claim’ here is the operative word, because it is obvious that lies are at the heart of what they are doing. In case you missed it, the big giveaway is this. It’s that the more this country and its politicians, establishments and media institutions cravenly bend to their narrative, the more paranoid and frenzied they become.
If you’ve not noticed this, you’ve not being paying enough attention. Politicians have done way more than is needed in terms of enshrining extreme climate policies in law, allocating billions to green projects, subsidising renewables, imposing Pigouvian penalties on carbon emissions, and pushing for the Overton window to be shifted to the extreme left on environmentalist dogma. While at the same time, we’ve seen the eco-alarmists grow ever more extreme, hysterical, hateful, immature and resentful of human achievement and material progress, trying more and more outlandish things in order to get attention, and disrupting society from within the purview of their entitled, middle class playpens. They will never be satisfied, because the only thing that could begin to make them see the light is a total transformative escape out of their narrow, bitter and parochial minds.
The comment got me thinking that with certain types of protesters, what they want is to protest, period. The last thing they want is for businessmen or politicians to actually do things that are practical or necessary. They crave a cause, and developments such as more fuel-efficient cars, or carbon capture technology, are cases of “shooting their fox”. I get the impression that in much of the West (this seems less so in Asia) a part of the affluent class of young and not-so-young feel they missed out on the “great causes” of civil rights in the 60s, or anti-war protests of various kinds. I think this explains some, if not all, of the rage around the trans lobby and aspects of Critical Race Theory. (Mind you, I haven’t seen a lot of protest from such people about the brutalities of Iran, or Russia’s criminality in Ukraine, or the persecutions against various groups by the Chinese Communist Party.)
What we are seeing are the frustrations of those who crave membership of a cult and I think demonstrates the loss of any coherent philosophical anchor in their lives.
On a separate and related note on the “green” front, I see that France has banned short-haul domestic flights. So you have to take the train, drive, cycle, ride a horse, or walk.
Johnathan Pearce – yes.
The “protests” are essentially Astroturf – they are not protesting against government “Green” taxes and regulations, they support them. The “resistance” is funded by Big Business (the international corporations) and supported by the international government bureaucracy – they are not the “resistance” they are the system.
And the more “Policy” (they decide what policy is – hence the capital P) is pushed – the more they demmand.
Imagine how real resisters would be treated – say a protest against the covid injections or a “white lives matter” protest against the murder of white people.
The protestors would not last long.
By the way – none of this is really about CO2 emissions, if it was then “Just Stop Oil” and so on, would be targeting the People’s Republic of China, which produces vastly more C02 than anyone else.
This “protest movement” is about pushing totalitarian collectivism and destroying the West – not “Paul being paranoid again”, it does not take long to find the published writings of the leaders of these groups, and they are all filled with fanatical hatred for the West (we are “patriarchal” and “racist” – and China is not?).
It is not about C02 – it never was. It is about destroying what is left of liberty and setting up a system of totalitarian control.
And, tragically, international Corporate Big Business and international government bureaucracy (not that these is much of a distinction between the two in this age of public-private-partnership “Stakeholder Capitalism”) is fully on board with this agenda.
It would be better not to be alive in such a time, but we are alive – we are where we are. So, we must fight as hard as we can – even if defeat (slavery) seems likely.
“Do not go gentle into that good night – rage, rage, against the dying of the light”.
Of course you haven’t. If Post Modernism teaches us anything it is that there is no absolute truths. Therefore the protestors can’t criticise “them” they can only criticise “us”. We can’t judge “them”. But We are guilty. That’s how they can judge Islamic countries to have more freedom for women than the west.
I asked my nephew who is an active supporter of ER why he didn’t protest outside the Chinese embassy when they were building something like one power station a fortnight. “They are poor and are catching up” and have “promised to cut down in the future” and “besides which we have a long history of emissions and their emissions per capita are lower than ours”. “But surely” I replied “if carbon emissions are bad then it doesn’t matter whether one man emits a billion tons too much or one billion people each omit one ton too much. Both have to stop”. “That’s beside the point”. “What!”
Just to add an irrelevant aside: My nephews father was a CEO until 10 years ago and lives in a £3M house and owns 4 flats for sublet including one in Paris.
TDK – yes, their evasions are disgusting.
But, please remember, your nephew is being manipulated by groups whose leaders do not care about C02.
They really do not care about C02 – C02 is not what this is about.
For example, Dr Klaus Schwab was pushing the same policies of international governance (Corporate State “Stakeholder Capitalism”) back in the 1970s – when the fear was global cooling, not global warming.
What they say it is about is never what it is really about – and Dr Schwab is no mastermind, he is just one member of an international class committed to tyranny.
Tyranny, world governance, is what this is about – the excuses change over the years, but the objective remains the same.
Is there a contradiction between the international Corporate State types and the radical (often semi-Marxist) activists on the ground?
Yes there is a contradiction, I do not deny that, but presently they are on the same side.
I have read reports that in Tuesdays mid-terms 18-29 year olds voted +29% for the Democrats although admittedly I cannot find figures which show the actual numbers of this traditionally low-voting age group.
There can be little doubt that your nephew has been indoctrinated by the same education system albeit in a different continent and now holds the same unquestioning world-views.
Yes John – the education system has become an indoctrination system, and not just in the United States.