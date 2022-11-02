Mesmerising 😀
My fav bit was “I do not have a single constructive proposal!”
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Quite possibly the greatest political broadcast ever
November 2nd, 2022 |
9 comments to Quite possibly the greatest political broadcast ever
Leave a Reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Damn, there is a shit tonne of epic lines there! 😀 😀 😉
So, the Biden Plan is spreading.
I wonder if he has a newsletter I can subscribe to…
It is a pity that the Conservatives didn’t select him as the next PM. His speech aligns with and summarises their policies and intentions. At least he is passionate about what he believes in, unlike the Conservative Party.
What a missed opportunity, eh?
…paging Mr. Yukio Mishima, please pick up the white courtesy phone….
And if the Gentleman was elected Governor of Tokyo what would be different?
“Nothing, because elections change nothing!” would be his reply, I wish I could disagree with him as much as I once did.
Getting “Black Pilled” in a system where officials and “experts” seem to have all the power, is hard to avoid.
Still in the United States people can still point to a few State Governors (all Republicans) who did not “lockdown” as evidence that elections still matter.
That was fantastic. My only complaint is that I laughed so much that I had an asthmatic episode. I do wonder if he has been reading rather too eagerly the downbeat posts and predictions of my good friend the Sage of Kettering here, and made a slightly inaccurate extrapolation from them.
And to return the (imagined) favour, I suggest that the Sage address his next council meeting in similar terms, ideally verbatim in (memorised by rote) Japanese and in this proiclamative style, but that is a big ask in many ways. The Chairman of the Planning Committee will say something like ‘I’m not sure how that relates to Mr Ashton’s extension, but there we are.‘.
I have watched it again, and I realise now what it is. It is how Oxford, Cambridge, Hackney, Brighton, Islington, the BBC, Sky and ITV see Nigel Farage giving a speech.
I had no idea he ran for president of the United States in 2008.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGZqOkeYbB0
I should have done more research instead of assuming my only choices were Obama and McCain.