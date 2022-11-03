A hundred years since its founding, the Beeb is now a preachy HR department with some TV channels attached.
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Media & Journalism · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs
November 3rd, 2022 |
One thing I’ll note about that article is that the writer makes allegations that the BBC is doing X, Y, and Z without providing examples. While I have no doubt that what he says is true, presenting an occurrence or two of each claim would go a long way toward backing up his thesis (such as it is).
Steve, that is not the modern way of doing things! One simply needs to allege something, and One can then become a VICTIM! Victims of anything must always be believed, so ther is nothing more to be said. The writer is simply copying the modern protocols- nothing more needs to be said.
