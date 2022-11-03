We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

A hundred years since its founding, the Beeb is now a preachy HR department with some TV channels attached.

Gareth Roberts

November 3rd, 2022 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Steven R
    November 3, 2022 at 9:26 pm

    One thing I’ll note about that article is that the writer makes allegations that the BBC is doing X, Y, and Z without providing examples. While I have no doubt that what he says is true, presenting an occurrence or two of each claim would go a long way toward backing up his thesis (such as it is).

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    November 4, 2022 at 11:26 am

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    November 4, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Steve, that is not the modern way of doing things! One simply needs to allege something, and One can then become a VICTIM! Victims of anything must always be believed, so there is nothing more to be said. The writer is simply copying the modern protocols- nothing more needs to be said.

