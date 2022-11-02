Samizdata can now legally drink in any state in the USA 😀
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
I’ll drink to that…
November 2nd, 2022 |
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Cheers!
Happy 21st Birthday.
I believe that Mississippi was the last State to end prohibition (back in the late 1960s), Progressive Governor and State Legislature having introduced it in the early 1900s – along with an expansion of government education, employment regulations, and the rest of the Progressive agenda of the time.
Or buy cigarettes!
Happy Birthday!
I was trying to think of websites that have withstood the time-test as long and as well.
Not coming up with many at all.
Congratulations! I agree with bobby b – this is an excellent site and has managed to stay relevant and interesting.
otoh – maybe there will be pushback on the feds one size fits all drinking age, and it will be returned to the states. At one point, it was 18 in a lot of states, 19 in others, and 21 in most of the rest. That would be preferable to what we have now.
Of course if the site looks under 40 then the purveyor of alcohol will demand ID. I had a friend of mine visiting from France. When he saw that notice in a store he actually fell on the floor laughing at how ridiculous it was.
I fear that Prohibition is coming.
At uni in the late 80s I remember the hard drinking Rugby team coming back from a summer tour of the US very crestfallen.
Instapundit?
Mr Ed – under the system of digital currency (inevitable under the present fiat money currency and Credit Bubble banking system) how much money people have and what they spend it on will be decided for “the public good” – is booze a suitable use for “your” money, or should your money be donated (by the government and the banks – on your behalf) to Greta Thunberg – as a reward for all the good she has done. I am sure that our wise and noble international overlords (in whom I have total confidence) will make the correct decision.
As for people who defend cash – clearly, they are drug dealers and traffickers in child sex slaves, so the media, and the education system, will tell us (endlessly) – and, judging by how most people followed the Covid lockdown narrative, most people will agree (indeed demand) that cash be abolished – not that these token notes and coins are really cash anyway.
Samizdata may now legally drink in any state in the USA. I’m not sure if Samizdata can actually pull that off.