Who are you and what have you done with the real Boris Johnson?

“Boris Johnson pulls out of Conservative leadership race”, the BBC reported a few minutes ago. Yes, there has been time for several thousand people to make the joke about this being the first time Boris has pulled out of anything.

Turning to media news, “David Tennant returns to Doctor Who after 12 years as Jodie Whittaker regenerates”.

I watched a bit of the show. It was certainly full of dramatic twists and turns, but it was all so loud and fast-moving that I lost the will to try and keep up. Dr Who was also rather confusing.

I think Rishi Sunak will be the Master tomorrow.

Of course, he has experience in the job.