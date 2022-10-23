|
|
Who are you and what have you done with the real Boris Johnson?
“Boris Johnson pulls out of Conservative leadership race”, the BBC reported a few minutes ago. Yes, there has been time for several thousand people to make the joke about this being the first time Boris has pulled out of anything.
Turning to media news, “David Tennant returns to Doctor Who after 12 years as Jodie Whittaker regenerates”.
I watched a bit of the show. It was certainly full of dramatic twists and turns, but it was all so loud and fast-moving that I lost the will to try and keep up. Dr Who was also rather confusing.
I think Rishi Sunak will be the Master tomorrow.
Of course, he has experience in the job.
|
For how long?
Until his next regeneration, of course.
Boris realised it has to be Larry, he’s the only one with a proven track record of staying in Downing Street.
I’m quite relieved to hear that. I thought there was nothing in it for Boris to stage a comeback and was afraid I had missed something.
Perhaps the UK is up for a bloodless version of the Year of the Four Emperors?
Well if the tory party membership are not allowed a say in the party leadership I hope they all do the decent thing and resign.
Not sure what they (or the membership of any party really) are for, other than as milch cows and as a collection of nodding donkeys at the stage managed partei rallies.
They don’t regenerate, they degenerate.
Now we can look forward to the bond markets settling down and a lengthy period of stability for the pound.
At least until November.