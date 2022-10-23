Who are you and what have you done with the real Boris Johnson? Could we do this as a job share? » The innocence of Derek Chauvin Two years ago, a post of mine looked at why people were falling for the BLM narrative about Floyd and Chauvin – not just the usual suspects who’d already fallen for the ones about Zimmerman and Wilson, but people like this guy, eloquently aware that Floyd was simply… “a violent misogynist, a brutal man who met a predictably brutal end” …yet swallowing the idea of police guilt in his death. (Before or after reading this post – or instead, if this post seems too long – by all means (re)read my old one.) Now that poor (literally) Chauvin’s appeal seems to be overcoming his lack of funds for a lawyer, and the Minnesota Supreme Court’s refusal of a public defender, it’s time to remind people why it is folly to look at a picture of prone Floyd dying while under police restraint and confabulate belief in BLM’s narrative about it. My old post told people to read the story forwards, not backwards. This one tells people to know the background before studying the foreground. The usual suspects will continue telling the usual lies, but after two-and-a-half years of experiencing what believing BLM brings, maybe more people are prepared to review things they fell for back then. Two superficially-contradictory statements are key to grasping what happened:

1) You cannot understand what happened without knowing about Bell’s Mania, and about how it makes modern Democrat-run city councils train their police forces. 2) George Floyd did not have Bell’s Mania, let alone die of it, and he was not wrongly treated by Derek Chauvin, let alone murdered by him. It’s because these two seem to disagree at first glance that even many people who had no agenda to lie, or to deceive themselves, swallowed too easily the idea that Chauvin was guilty. Since he has enough enemies without those as well, this post will see what it can do to explain why they do not disagree. So let’s get started. A) BELL’s MANIA (which, remember, George Floyd did not have). ‘Bell’ is a known name in medicine and beyond. Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone. Joseph Bell inspired the character of Sherlock Homes: studying under Bell at Edinburgh, a young Arthur Conan Doyle was astounded at his mentor’s ability to diagnose much more about his patients than just what was wrong with them, turning tiny clues into information about their profession or their family as easily as into medical diagnoses. And in 1849, Dr. Luther Bell (primary psychiatrist at the McLane Asylum for the Insane in Massachusetts) was the first to summarise a range of cases observed since 1800 into a type: Bell’s Mania (not to be confused with Bell’s Palsy or Bell’s Syndrome, each defined by yet another Bell). Why am I telling you where the condition’s oldest name -‘Bell’s Mania’ – came from before even getting round to telling you what it is? Well, a bit under fifteen years ago, a conference on the condition decided its modern name should be Extreme Delirium Syndrome – ExDS for short. BLM declared ExDS was a pure fiction invented by racist whites to allege of police-victimised blacks – and declared it was racist to question that. So it helps to know that Bell’s Mania was first recognised in pre-Civil War US psychiatric patients – patients whom anyone who knows anything about anything can guess were, uh, very disproportionately white.) So what is Bell’s Mania? For one thing, it’s a cause of the illusion that mad people have unnatural strength. As a Twin-Cities criminal defence lawyer who witnessed a case said: Heck of an illusion. I remember in lockup one day, as we met our new clients for arraignment (first appearance before a judge after being arrested) I got a guy who was still quite high. I spoke to him, and he seemed off – schizo, talking to the air. He wasn’t communicating, to anyone, so I marked him down as, basically, “get him through this appearance and set him up with the docs.” Not much more you can do. I had, like, fourteen clients assigned in this morning custody arraignment session. I moved on to other clients in the lockup meeting room, and I hear a fight start in the room. It was this guy, ignoring blows from batons and throwing two guards across the room. Then he swung his elbow into a guard’s head so hard that he shattered everything between his wrist and his shoulder, along with the guard’s skull. He was feeling no pain, and so it was an illusion – HIS illusion – that gave him, maybe not “superhuman strength”, but the ability to push through pain and do rather superhuman things. This is a typical example of pre-Bell state (“he seemed off – schizo, talking to the air”), followed by an explosion into Bell’s Mania (” ignoring blows from batons … throwing two guards across the room … swung his elbow into a guard’s head so hard that he shattered everything between his wrist and his shoulder, along with the guard’s skull” – and then continuing to fight (albeit without the help of one no-longer-functioning arm). Only a bit later did the post-Bell state – ‘sudden cessation’ – kick in (this state is usually followed by death). The pre-Bell state can be mistaken for loads of other conditions – and vice versa. Bell’s Mania could be mistaken for a scene from ‘The Terminator’, but not much else. So what is happening here? – Think about what happens when you do ‘ham-stretching’ exercises? You are not actually making anything longer. Your bones don’t change length, so your muscles and tendons need to stay in the same relation. What you are doing is pushing out your ‘limiters’. Human beings have muscles so strong that, used to the full, they can break their own bones, so our reflexes tell us not to go to extremes. When you ‘ham-stretch’, you are training your body to get used to using more of your muscles’ power before it tells you “Hold on; stop here”. – In Bell’s Mania, the mind stops listening to this information. When the guy described above smashed his arm, his body was screaming at him “Stop! This hurts!!” but his mind was simply not listening. B) THE POLITICS OF BELL’s MANIA (which, remember, George Floyd did not have). So much for Bell’s Mania itself. Now let’s take a simplified (caricatured?) look at how it affects typical policemen – and how this in turn affects a typical Republican-run city’s police training versus that of a typical Democrat-run city. – To policemen who encounter it, Bell’s Mania is abrupt and terrifying. All the batons and other tools police rely on to arrest and control a rowdy suspect suddenly aren’t working. Those police who do not simply back away or flee can justly be called brave – and as justly be called terrified. Their typical instinctive response is to double-down on the (not-working) tools, savagely hitting out at the suspect. By the time ‘sudden cessation’ brings the mania to an end, a Bell’s Mania guy opposed by police too brave to run may have a good few more injuries than just the ones his own insane blows gave him. – To a Republican mayor, police are good guys and criminals are bad guys – so bad they routinely make false accusations against the policemen who arrest them, just to play the system. Therefore their city’s police complaints system has an early stage that weeds out ‘obviously’ fake complaints, only taking forward the ones that seem like they could have merit. The mayor’s voters are fine with this, and the kind of people who think it brazenly covers up police brutality won’t vote for the mayor anyway. Because of this, the city’s rulers don’t have an especial political fear of their policemen colliding with a case of Bell’s Mania. Just as a policeman who shoots someone will say it was self-defence if it was self-defence, and a policeman who commits murder might try claiming it was self-defence, so policemen who savagely beat a suspect with Bell’s Mania will say they had to, and policemen caught savagely beating a suspect who didn’t have it might try claiming he did. But such cases do not terrify the mayor, because his voters are ready to believe that real cases get rightly weeded out in the police complaints system’s early stage – and that the ones weeded out there are real ones. – For a Democratic mayor, things are different. Left-wing activists – the very people they rely on – think the police so racist and corrupt that every case should be investigated. And they are deeply suspicious, to put it very mildly, of acquittals. No such mayor, nor any Democrat politician aspiring to be mayor, wants to be caught publicly weeding out anything at all from the police complaints list. So pretty well everything gets passed down the line, to be weeded, if at all, by people the mayor can keep at a political distance – judges, juries, people like that. Minneapolis is such a city – it has not seen a Republican in a position of power since the late 1970s. In the days before ‘defund the police’, this political difference meant every instance of Bell’s Mania risked becoming a political problem for a Democratic mayor. The activists he needs are screaming about the savage violence inflicted by a brutal police force, but the police he needs to keep order (and so keep moderate voters) are screaming about the savage violence inflicted by a manic suspect. It didn’t take long to find the solution – catch possible Bell’s Mania before it starts – especially as that is the doctors’ emphatic recommendation. Medical theory says the patient’s own frenzy will kill him if nothing else does, so you save his life by restraining him. the specific physical control methods employed should optimally minimize the time spent struggling, while safely achieving physical control. The use of multiple personnel with training in safe physical control measures is encouraged. … research is needed to establish field protocols and techniques that allow police, emergency medical services and hospital personnel to interact with these agitated, aggressive patients in a manner safe both for the patients and the providers. (The Western Journal of Emergency Medicine, 2010) It did not need much research for everyone to see that, ideally, it would be safest for patients and providers to start restraining a suspect-cum-patient about to have a Bell’s episode before the mania started. However the research on techniques was also done, and well before 2020, the Minneapolis Police Policy on Use of Force document showed its results. This was what Chauvin and his team were taught. – The frontal neck hold (“the chokehold” the MPPUF called it) was life-threatening and was to be avoided in all sorts of cases. – The side-neck hold (“the unconscious neck hold” the MPPUF called it) could render the suspect unconscious, which could be dangerous, and was to be avoided in various cases – The rear-neck hold (“the conscious neck hold” the MPPUF called it) didn’t have these disadvantages, so could be used in a wider range of circumstances, and was just the thing to help restrain a guy with Bell’s Mania (or someone you thought was about to have Bell’s mania). The manual’s picture of how three policemen should combine to restrain such a guy is posturally identical to Chauvin, Koenig and Lane restraining Floyd. This approach pleased everyone. Doctors liked a solution that promised the best chance of saving the patient’s life with the least chance of losing the lives of those trying to save him. Policemen liked that last part a lot too. And left-wing mayors liked the idea of not getting caught between activists screaming about a case of extreme police brutality and policemen saying they deserved medals for protecting the surrounding public at great risk to themselves. C) THE INNOCENCE OF DEREK CHAUVIN (and his colleagues) If you’ve already read my older post, this section won’t tell you too much that’s new, but the long screed above may help you understand it better and/or explain it better to others. A shopkeeper summons police to an unusual suspect who is still parked nearby, acting silly, when the usual passer of forged $20-bills would have driven off. As they go through the routine of questioning him, Floyd’s strange behaviour starts to get to them. They ask “Are you on something right now?” (See bodycam transcripts for Officers Kueng and Lane.) “No, nothing” Floyd replies, but then Officer Koenig tells Floyd he is “acting real erratic” and asks him why he is foaming at the mouth. “I was hooping earlier”, George explains. (Hooping: street slang for absorbing drugs via the anus, believed by some to enhance their potency. The autopsy confirms George Floyd was telling the truth: the amount of fentanyl in his system was far above lethal dosage.) Foaming-at-the-mouth George starts to complain he can’t breathe. He repeatedly begs to be allowed to get on the ground rather than into the car. He repeatedly says he can’t breathe even before he is on the ground. The police agree to this. They abandon the idea of arresting him for now, instead summoning an ambulance. After putting him on the ground Chauvin tells Lane (who is handling comms) to call again and ensure the ambulance is high priority. All this time, the police have been noticing the possible-pre-Bell’s signs that their left-wing superiors have taught them to watch for. The prototypical Bell’s mania example is past-his-first-youth (median age middle-thirties) and has been doing drugs for many years, and just before the outbreak he will seem ‘off’, talking silly or crazy. Floyd is ticking the boxes – and one more: the 6’4″ club bouncer looks like a guy the police do not want to risk having to fight in a Bell’s episode. So when Chauvin agrees to Floyd’s request and puts him on the ground instead of in the police car, he uses Extreme-Delirium-Syndrome-style restraint – the rear (“conscious” neck hold and etc. – just as Mayor Fry and subordinates taught (indeed urged) Minneapolis policemen to do. Discussing whether to move him to his side or keep him on his front, Lane asks if Chauvin is concerned about Extreme Delirium. “Yes”, replies Chauvin, and Floyd stays on his front. As I keep saying, Floyd was not about to have ExDS. That deadly overdose of Fentanyl was filling the lungs of foaming-at-the-mouth-Floyd with liquid. He couldn't clear them even lying on his front (and certainly couldn't have if they'd put him on his back and given him CPR). As Floyd ODed, there was nothing anyone present could have done, even if they'd had a clue what exactly was happening to him, which neither police nor bystanders did. D) IN CONCLUSION I wish Chauvin more justice next January than he got the first time round from his venue-change-denied, jury-misselected court, threatened as it was with doxxing by the media and violence by the rioters. These points, and mine above, get mention in the appeal brief (links to it and other info are here).

