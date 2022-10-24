|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Since the country [UK] seems to be heading back very rapidly to the 1970s it is worth asking: just what is keeping people in Britain, especially young people?”
– Ross Clark. He’s clocked the fact that far from net immigration being an issue, the challenge over the next few years is persuading anyone with a pulse to stay in the UK, if the prospect is of high taxes, weak growth, and all the rest of it.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Immigration restrictions in the “places to go”, at least where high skilled legal employment is concerned. And a comparative sparsity of “places to go” as the factors affecting the UK are mirrored to a certain degree or even more in other Western countries from the US to Australia.
It’s curious then that despite the UK having been a high tax, low growth, low productivity growth country for well over a decade, net immigration is still very high. Also despite Brexit and continual promises by Tory governments to reduce immigration.
I appreciate it’s a newspaper column but I would have liked a bit more evidence about why India, South America or Eastern Europe are realistic places for many Brits to emigrate to. The fact that he refers to English speaking private schools suggests he’s only talking about the wealthy. Strongly doubt they’ll be a new era of £10 poms heading to these new frontiers of globalisation.
@Apex, Martin
Precisely, go where?
US, Canada, Australia/NZ are all impossible to emigrate to unless you’re young, highly qualified (preferably in medicine), or being moved by a big employer, or have connections/existing passport/dual citizenship etc.
Everywhere else is, at present, even less attractive than the UK, plus language barriers.
Most of us are stuck.
I have been thinking of emigrating to Canada. I could qualify for one of the provincial nomination programmes or for the federal programme with my specialist skills. However I am increasingly concerned that doing so might be leaping from the proverbial pan, as Canada seems bent on proving itself just as or perhaps more authoritarian than the UK.
(Relevant to the discussion as I am relatively young, I get the feeling I am one of the younger people commenting here.)
Alex, you would also need to speak French. That reminds me- what are working conditions like in France? If you hire someone, is it almost impossible to fire someone? And is the rest of Europe as bad, or with worse conditions?
From what I can see, England is still the sanest major ‘Anglosphere’ country, although that’s not saying much these days. Canada is probably tied with New Zealand or Scotland for the most insane.
Given that the author of the article mentioned Eastern Europe too, it’s curious that they don’t mention it is harder for Brits to move to EU (I doubt the author suspects Belarus,Russia, Serbia or Albania are tantalising emigration options for overtaxed Brits!) countries now it is no longer a member state, and this will also put a damper on emigration too.
Alex: I have been thinking of emigrating to Canada.
I would wait for Castro’s son to be out of power and a saner government in Ottawa before hitting the exits.
Le français est ma langue maternelle. Well, sort of. My mother was a highly proficient linguist who was determined that I would grow up speaking French so I learned it before English but no one else spoke it around me so English won out as my truly native language. I am not the polyglot my mother was but I can understand most major European languages reasonably well, but I don’t speak them fluently. My daily languages are computer languages; same aptitude, different application.
Technically you don’t need to speak French for provincial nomination except obviously for Québec, but you get a certain amount of points for fluency in English and French.
Martin, Johnathan: exactly, I am very concerned about the points you raise.
It will be much worse than the 1970s – due, PARTLY, to a much greater population (deliberately created by Mr Blair and others – via their encouragement of mass welfare immigration).
But an obvious question is where would young people, and not so young people, go?
Back in the 1970s people went to such destinations as California – someone would have to be stark staring bonkers to go to California now. Talk about “from the frying pan to the fire”.
The Western World may well be in its death agony – there have been many warnings of this over the years, but nothing was done to prevent it.
The international elite think everything is going their way – their banks (backed by the Central Banks – such as the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve) create lots of money from nothing (money-from-nothing – which, somehow, is not fraud) and “lend” it (at sweetheart interest rates) to corporate entities – who use it to buy up real assets (such as land) before the value of the money falls, real assets which people are forced to sell because of high taxes and endless regulations. The Cantillon Effect – but on a scale that Richard Cantillon, three centuries ago, could not have dreamed of in his worst nightmares.
“You will own nothing” (forget the “and you will be happy” nonsense) is the plan – with corporate (“public private partnership”) owning everything, the government bureaucracy merged with “private” corporate bureaucracy – that is the plan. A form of socialism that does not kill the bankers and other such – but is actually controlled by the bankers and other such Corporate types. A merger of Big Business with the state – as in the dreams of Saint-Simon two centuries ago, his totalitarian ideal.
I suspect that it will go horribly wrong for the international elite – I will not be alive to see it, but I do hope it goes horribly wrong for them.
Uruguay has had some terrible governments over the years – but the present one seems O.K.
It is clear who owns what land in Uruguay (that is unusual for a Latin American country – in many Latin American countries you can “own” a farm only to find that the next day you do not own it, because armed men have turned up and taken it from you), fairly honest courts, and no Covid lockdown or FBI.
“Paul, have just agreed with the Economist magazine, it likes Uruguay” – well we cannot disagree on everything.
Paraguay has much lower taxes than Uruguay – but the “no one is quite sure who owns which land” thing is a bit of a problem.
But given all the farmland, people are unlikely to starve in these countries.
Peter MacFarlaine wrote: US, Canada, Australia/NZ are all impossible to emigrate to unless you’re young, highly qualified (preferably in medicine), or being moved by a big employer, or have connections/existing passport/dual citizenship etc.
Or willing, at least in the US, to just hop the border. Once you’re here, we’ll shovel social services and welfare your way, you can work for cash and never need to bother with taxes, go to any ER for medical care and never pay a time, send your kids to taxpayer-supported schools, and know that sending you back from whence you came is never going to happen. In some places like LA, you can even get local government jobs and register to vote!
I live in the USA, and there’s one thing many Europeans, British, and others do not understand about the place: it’s BIG. I drove from southern Minnesota to southern Texas to visit my sister. It took three days on the Interstate highways, and we weren’t sightseeing along the way. (We did the sightseeing on the way back.)
There are fifty states, each with their own laws and customs. Some tend towards collectivism, some towards libertarianism, and some don’t exactly pay attention to either term. You can move to another country within the USA. You’ll still have to live with the Feds, but you get your choice of the people surrounding you. And the language is more consistent than that in England, I am told.
There are benefits to size.
Ellen – yes, but the FBI, and the other Federal thugs, can go anywhere.
I know the Federal Government was never supposed to have the “police power” – but it has gradually taken it. They hate such things as locally elected sheriffs, and anything else that is in the way of their tyranny.
Till the evil (and they are evil) people in control of the Federal bureaucracy are removed – no one in the United States is safe, no one.
I hope they will be removed – but as of right now, their power is very great.
The Federal Security State, including the Conviction Machine that is the Federal “Justice” system (where the only people to be found innocent are the guilty) needs to be systematically dismantled.
Electing a President, such as Donald John Trump, from outside the system will not work – whilst the evil (and it is evil) Federal system itself remains in place.
The US, at least, is incredibly easy to emigrate into, so long as you have no professional credentials which you would like to bring with you. Unskilled ditchdiggers by the thousands simply walk a few hundred yards and they’re in. But don’t try to bring in your law license, your medical degree, your programming background, your PhD from abroad. Your body may enter – but leave your money-making capabilities at home.
So, come on in, but only if you’re willing to start your life over.
This is so true.