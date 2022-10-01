The woke won’t let your meaning self-identify

“his attack on Western values including references to transitioning children and other hot-button topics in the West (including family values which may have included an indirect swipe at the new Italian PM) was IMO a touch of brilliance that reflects the old Vladimir rather than the current. I expect to see any attempt to go after such efforts in the West now resulting in accusations of being a Russian stooge/proxy/agent/etc. Yet more Gramscian damage to the West. Well played.” (from Laughing Wolf’s latest)
Although I largely agree, I have three points to make about Laughing Wolf’s phrasing here.
1) Either Putin has rebuked the Russian handler of the first transgender US army officer traitor and returned the information, or I think the sincerity of his opposition to weird wokeness in the west should be questioned. (But I predict the western activists accusing the unwoke of being his stooges won’t question it, so it may have some effect.)
2) Putin’s not such a genius for coming up with this idea. The Clinton campaign floated this story in 2016, and the idea that Trump is a Russian asset and his followers either traitors or dupes was insolently rerun by the Times and others this February and laughably fallen for by this pundit and others in March. So I think a degree of it was happening anyway and would have continued to happen. Putin’s remarks may not add much fresh fuel to that already-burning bonfire on the ice.
3) However, seeing what the usual suspects pretend Trump meant by Vlad’s “genius move” (and how many of the usual dupes swallowed it or pretended to) maybe Laughing Wolf should be more cautious about saying things like “a touch of brilliance that reflects the old Vladimir … Yet more Gramscian damage to the West.”, lest he suffer some ‘Gramscian’ damage himself. 🙂
Also from Laughing Wolf:
For all that the US was the focus of his bitching, Great Britain comes in for a lot of oblique criticism too. In fact, it might could be argued that more was directed at them than most may realize — it depends on how well one knows Russian history and Russian culture.
Nice to know we’re appreciated.
Most of Mr Putin’s speech yesterday was far left drivel – all about how the West is “racist”, “colonialist”, “Imperialist” and so on – it sounded like the BBC or the New York Times.
Mr Putin even claimed that the United States was still “occupying” Japan (yes Japan) – in reality it is Mr Putin’s Russia that is occupying some Japanese islands.
As for his attack on Frankfurt School Marxist “Woke” stuff (in this case the sexual mutilation of children) – of course his attack is TRUE, a good liar mixes lies with THE TRUTH.
“How can you say that anything he says is true – you AGENT OF PUTIN!”
Again, a good liar, in the Soviet KGB tradition mixes lies with the truth – that is how to get a hearing.
Also, people in the “Woke” (Frankfurt School of Marxism) beset West are desperate, and Mr Putin knows they are desperate – so he throws them (throws us) a bone.
To turn to Mr Putin as a saviour is indeed like a drowning man clutching at a poisonous snake.
“But that does not deny that we are drowning in the West”.
I do not deny that we are drowning in the West – the Frankfurt School of Marxism (the “Woke”) forces have done terrible cultural damage.
And Western economies are a mass of corruption – based on Fiat Money and Corporate Credit Bubble finance.
We have the “Cantillon Effect” (the concentration of wealth into a few, very corrupt, hands – due to Credit Money) taken to an insane extreme.
And we have governments in almost all Western lands that have usurped the basic functions of Civil Society – and that is leading to economic and cultural (societal) ruin.
My take on it is that the systemic whole currently consists of a bunch of different vortexes whose centers have gone all wibbly-wobbly, and which are spinning out of control of those who started them up and who’ve been benefiting from them the most.
Problem is, all the inherent internal contradictions are now in the early stages of coming clear to all observers and participants.
Case in point–The Soviets and Putin have railed against “colonialism”. Did they ever look in the freakin’ mirror? If Mother Russia bewailing colonialism isn’t the richest joke in history, I’ll put it up as a contender any day of the week. The war in Ukraine is basically Russia fighting a war to regain and retain their former colonial asset, akin to what might have happened if the UK had said “Ya know what…? I think we’ll keep India after we take it back again…”
It can’t be missed by all the various ethnic minorities in the Russian Federation that their relationship to Moscow is rather more colonial than anything else in the world at this time. So, that’s one spinning vortex of stupid whose metaphoric wheels are likely to come off in the near future, once the locals figure out what all those ethnic Russians are doing running things for their own benefit, screwing said locals good and hard. It’s already been noted that small towns are seeing 300 men mobilized, while the entirety of Moscow has a microscopic sliver mobilized in terms of per capita numbers.
Another vortex spinning out of control is the way the various parties in the US are losing their ever-loving minds. As an observer, I’m sitting here incredulous as the Democrats (who had nothing bad at all to say about the Clintons selling off much of our uranium to the Russian-owned Uranium One…) are now claiming to be enemies of Russia and the guardians of freedom, while the Republicans are being morphed by the media into these reactionary commie-loving creeps. With them playing right along… I don’t give it much more time, and the Democrats will turn up a McCarthy who will be running a Star Chamber-esque operation to go after “Russki Symps” in the ranks of their enemies.
Meanwhile, the majority of non-insane Americans are watching this and going “WTF?”
I’m telling you, a third party operation offering some common sense and decency would likely make huge inroads with the vast center of American politics, right now. Most of us are just sick and tired of the Democrat corruption and the Republican enablement of same. Where we’re at, right now? Most of the people making up Congress should be worried, because it ain’t far out of the realm of possibility that they’re going to make their last visit to their constituents and wind up dangling from a lamp post. People are that pissed-off and that angry over what they’re doing; for now, the majority are willing to let the system try and work things through, but once it becomes brutally apparent that the system has failed to control these idiots? No telling where that one ends; there aren’t enough security forces in the country to make anything stick, should they try to push things too far.
I think there’s a number where you can repress a certain number of people in a specific culture and still maintain power. The idiot class running the US right now has edged right up to that number here, and I suspect things are going to look right lively should they exceed it.
As I told some friends of mine in the police a few years ago–You only police with the numbers they have so long as they have the consent and good will of the public they’re policing. You want full-scale repressive powers? You need to have damn near one cop per potential troublemaker, and they don’t have those numbers nor can they obtain them. And, Americans being derived from the world’s genetic stock of troublemakers? I’d highly advise against the attempt. In a lot of countries I’ve been in, the authorities say something and the public just quietly acquiesces to whatever it is; in the US, if what the authorities say makes sense to the people they’re telling it to, they’ll usually listen and conform. If it doesn’t? “Who the hell are you to be telling me anything, bud?”
I remember an incident from when I was in Germany back during the mid-1980s. Small town, narrow street, stalled car at the top of the street. Little old lady struggling with it all, line of cars behind her waiting. Motorcycle Polizei cop shows up, parks his bike on the side of the road, and with an incredible amount of brass, walks along the line of cars, pointing at able-bodied males, never saying a word, gathering them up with his gestures. All of them got out of their cars, followed him up to the stalled car, and he just casually waved them over to pick it up and set it on the verge. He never touched the car itself, just arrogantly stood their in his perfectly-shined jackboots and gestured. When the car was off the road, the gathered men just waited placidly for him to wave them off with a tip of his immaculate Polizei cap, and then they all went back to their cars and drove on past the elderly woman, who was having a ticket written for, I presume, obstruction of traffic.
Another GI and I watched that, incredulous. The Polizei officer skipped our car, I presume because of the USAEUR plates, and we got out ourselves to see what was going on, and joined in the help. As we got in our car and left, my friend looked over at me and said “Try that in the States; someone’s gonna get his cop ass beaten in…”
American cop could likely get the same result, but he’d have to ask nicely. The authoritarian thing goes over really badly with most Americans, and I don’t think the idiot class really grasps that fact. They’ve been deracinated from their heritage and fellow Americans, and the reacquaintance with both is going to come along with an ugly set of surprises.
No Nick – the point is not hypocrisy.
To say “Russia is being hypocritical because it has done X,Y,Z” is to accept the line Mr Putin is pushing – namely that the wealth of the West came from “exploiting” and “oppressing” other people.
Nick it is the old Marxist line – the sort of thing the KGB people (back when Mr Putin was in it) privately said that only “shit eaters” believed.
The speech of Mr Putin yesterday was “shit” – please do not “eat the shit”, by saying “well yes – but what about what you did…”
The Marxist line (that the West became rich by “exploitation” and “oppression”) is a LIE – there is no need to accept the lie and then try “but what about what you did”.