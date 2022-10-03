I don’t want to take anything away from the Ukrainians, who have basically been a banner case of military transformation, but it also helps that the Russians are really, really bad at the whole “war that involves more than bombing hospitals” thing.
Samizdata quote of the day
There was a chance to build a professional all volunteer Russian Army – but that chance was rejected at the end of the 1990s by a young Prime Minister.
The name of that young Prime Minister at the end of the 1990s was Vladimer Putin.
You reap what you sow Mr Putin.
To which the only response is ‘oh dear, how sad, never mind.’