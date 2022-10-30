Much has been written about what underpins the current war in Ukraine; how Russian revanchism is driven by Russkiy Mir ideology, the concept of the ‘Russian World’. This means all parts of what was the Russian Empire must once again be ruled from Moscow (the ‘New Rome’) for Russia to be spiritually and politically whole. It is very much like Nazi notions of “Germany is anywhere there are Germans” with a bit of lebensraum theory thrown in as well.
What makes the Russkiy Mir concept a bit more ‘inclusive’ than the Nazi version of Herrenvolk versus Untermensch, is the insistence that Russia also includes people who are said to be Russified, such as Chechens, Georgians, Moldavians, Buryats, Yakuts etc. etc…and of course all Ukrainians. If you read RIA Novosti (aimed at Russians) rather than Russia Today (aimed at foreign useful idiots), these are the official state narratives proffered day after day.
And the notion that is driving or at least justifying Russian aggression is true.
But there is another way to see this, not such much an alternative but rather a very complimentary perspective. Even if “Russkiy Mir” as both context and meta-context internally justifies Russian actions to Russians, is this the real driver pushing Putin and his supporters at the highest levels of Russia’s establishment? The push certainly isn’t “Ukraine trying to join NATO” (which Germany made clear it would always veto), the “Nazi government in Kyiv” hilarity or assorted biolab absurdities, but rather the ‘Tony Soprano’ theory of Russian geopolitics (Tony Soprano being a fictional mafia boss from the American TV show The Sopranos).
I have seen many people suggest forms of this but Matt Steinglass provides one version that is useful and succinct even if I think it is not entirely right:
In the Sopranos analogy, a business, let’s say a chain of groceries, at the edge of his territory decided they were going to stop paying protection and start trusting the police.
Tony Soprano obviously cannot tolerate this. It’s not just the loss of revenue: it’s that letting it go unpunished tells everybody else who’s paying him protection money that they can leave, too. So Tony decides to hit the groceries, take out the owner and ensure a more pliable one is installed, to send a message to anybody else who might get ideas.
Unfortunately it turns out the grocery clerks are packing shotguns and Tony’s soldiers, who were overconfident, get shot up and retreat. Now Tony has worse problems: he’s lost the grocery chain and he looks weak. Yet he may have inflicted enough damage that his other businesses hesitate to leave; who needs the trouble? Similarly, Ukraine’s economy has shrunk by a third.
Anyway, the point is that if you think about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an old-fashioned attempt at territorial conquest, it makes no sense. States don’t gain power by conquering territory anymore, this isn’t the 18th or 19th century. But if you think of it as a mob hit to intimidate states from exiting the protection racket that delivers corrupt rent streams to Russia’s ruling kleptocrats, then it at least made sense–until Ukraine fought back.
It is demonstrably untrue that aspirations for territorial conquest are a thing of the past (see China often stated threats towards Taiwan), but Steinglass’ analogue stands nevertheless. Certainly Ukrainians who understand Russia far better than most Russians understand Ukraine have been making this kind of ‘gangster’ analogy for quite some time. However, too many people in the West have been mesmerised by Russia Today narratives and ingrained Americocentric delusions to look at this from a more local perspective.
One of the things that made Robert Jackson (head of the US prosecution team at Nuremberg) rather poor at his job was that his relevant experience was of prosecuting US gangsters – people who know they were gangsters and did not have an ideology, let alone one they would argue for in court. Jackson therefore proved weak against Goering, not just from the handicap of a rather silly ideological theory of his own about nazism, but because he was unprepared to handle Goering’s ideological self-belief in the virtues of his crimes. (The British prosecution team, by contrast, did much better at rattling Goering, because they concentrated on specifics, and prepared much better.)
Like Perry, I think Matt Steinglass’ presentation of the gangster idea is succinct (and useful to be aware of), but not the whole story. The Mafia’s founding ideology dates from the 1280’s, part of the politics of the Sicilian Vespers, and it became a mere, utterly-unqualified racket (cosa nostra, ‘our thing’) long, long, long ago. By contrast, as well as Putin’s very real February intent to conquer the Ukraine that Perry reminds us of, the pan-Slavist / Russkiy Mir / whatever-you-want-to-call-it ideology that Putin-and-etc. returned to / reinvented after the discarding of communism was a living ideology in Russian elites before 1917.
The quote in the post correctly reminds us of another Putin interest in not letting the Ukraine go. But they are not nearly as uninvested in their ideology as true pure simple gangsters. The revenue streams are not the only reason they do not want the idea of greater Russia to be humiliated.