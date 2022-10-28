“The bird is freed”, says Elon Musk after buying Twitter.
“In Europe, the bird will fly by our 🇪🇺 rules”, replies Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for Internal Market.
Where the birds do not fly free
It would be funny if Musk just posted Breton’s home address as a reply.
Thank Goodness for Brexit!
The disinformation comes from the European Union and other such organisations – where the state decides what the truth is, lies rule. The European Union is open in its hatred for freedom, but in practice the British and American bureaucracies (government and corporate) are not better.
As for Elon Musk – I agree with Peter Schiff and Donald Trump that Mr Musk overpaid (the price was too high), but he has still done a great thing.
Twitter continues to be source of amusement – for example all those people (such as Mary Trump) who claim to support Ukraine, and have Marxist BLM in their bios. The looters, burners and murderers of BLM – who reduced wide American cities to ash, and who stole the money that fools (and worse) gave to them.
No one seems to have told them how many millions of Ukrainians the Marxists murdered.
In the Ukraine, unlike Putin’s Russia, political parties that support Marxism are banned – they are illegal.
In short, the Twitter leftists, who say they support Ukraine, would be in prison in the Ukraine.
I am NOT saying that is a good thing – it is just a thing.
In Germany openly National Socialist (Nazi) political parties are banned – because they murdered millions of people, in the Ukraine Marxist parties are banned – for the same reason.