Added later: I see that Paul Marks has made a very pertinent suggestion in the comments,
“As there is no minimum time requirement for the (very large) pension a former Prime Minister gets, I propose that each of us is Prime Minister for a few minutes – and then resigns.
“Creating all the money (from nothing) to fund the pensions would be inflationary – but given the already insane level of government spending…”
October 22nd, 2022 |
10 comments to Could we do this as a job share?
I’m out of the running. I’m not a rich sociopath who went to Eton.
Steven R – Eton recently fired a teacher for crimes-against-Wokeness (he was a biology teacher who believed biology is real) – but back when Mr Johnson went there (as a scholarship boy – he was “House” not an “Oppidan”) it was a good school.
As there is no minimum time requirement for the (very large) pension a former Prime Minister gets, I propose that each of us is Prime Minister for a few minutes – and then resigns.
Creating all the money (from nothing) to fund the pensions would be inflationary – but given the already insane level of government spending…..
The film is leftist – for example it assumes that Rupert Murdoch guides policy. If only Mr Murdoch (old though he is) did guide policy – instead William “Bill” Gates and other leftist billionaires guide policy. Bill Gates wants ever higher taxes (including on billionaires) world “governance” and-so-on.
Marxism is wrong – the rich are not united as a “class”, they have wildly different opinions. For example, say the two words “Elon Musk” to George Soros – then protect yourself from having your throat ripped out.
The satirical material coming from our political class has increased exponential.
Paul Marks, I have added a mention of your excellent suggestion of 3:57pm to the main post – NS
Paul’s suggestion is entirely logical and consistent with the ethos of the age of the political class, ‘tutto nello Stato, niente fuori dello Stato…’, and the only consistent objection to it from them would be that it makes the moral and economic bankruptcy of the current system too obvious.
We now have the spectacle of the Conservative front-runners discussing power-sharing, as Saruman thought he would try with Gandalf the White before his staff was broken, but both are not so Mini-me Saurons as Labour gloat and watch, barely holding their patience. What, apart from a grudging and accidental secession from the EU have we got to show for 12 years of Conservative-rule, the Coalition clearly being the same as one-Party rule in all but the allocation of Ministerial limousines?
And we have what to show for that ‘spending’? A class of investment based on lending the government money to be paid back by taxation, and a dreadful fear of upsetting those robbers lest there be a run on the Pound.
Contra the edit, Prime Ministers these days are on a pension linked to their time in office, as per any other Minister. Some people are bandying around a figure of £115k, but that’s not a pension but an upper limit on expenses claimable for public duties.
Sounds like a job even Joe Biden could do. Hmmm…Does it involve a lot of sleeping?
Not to be sniffed at.