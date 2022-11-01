|
Samizdata non-spooky quote of the day
“The globalisation of Hallowe’en, however, is a bit of a problem. Unanchored from any cultural connection, it has now become a gigantic exercise in mass scariness. I wonder if this contributed to the tragic crush in South Korea on Saturday night which killed more than 150 people. Those Christians who say that Hallowe’en is satanic are being too literal-minded. It is, in principle, harmless. But it would help if more people knew its context. Hallowe’en is short for All Hallows’ Eve, ie the eve of the day which commemorates all holiday people ie, the eve of today, All Saints’ Day. Tomorrow is All Souls’ Day. Take the three days together and you get the balance right.”
Charles Moore. Of course, expecting people to grasp these points is a bit of a stretch. How can one make All Souls’ Day work on TikTok?
On November 5 we have the Guy Fawkes’ Day.
When I was a wee whippersnapper in the northern England of the early eighties, Bonfire night (or to give it’s correct Lancashire accented pronunciation “Bommynaat” (all one word)) was a massive celebration combining elements of history, tradition and a vague anti-popish sentiment. Bangers were designed to be thrown at people, pennies were always for the guise and safety was, at best, second placed.
As I’ve got older, this peculiar British tradition has been steamrollered by the commercialism that is Halloween. This was always seen as a crass “Americanism” and I can’t help but wonder if the clampdown on firework sales, our risk averse society and helicopter parenting is to blame.
From my point of view here in America, Halloween was a children’s holiday back when I was a sprout. It has since been crushed between the twin grindstones of Safetyism and Political Correctness, and is now an adult’s holiday considered Not Suitable For Children. Or at least not one where children are allowed to have fun – and certainly not WrongFun.