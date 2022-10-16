“The revived fortunes of fossil fuels, especially coal, may explain some of the weakened resolve for decarbonization. Global bank lending to fossil fuel companies is up 15 per cent, to over $300 billion, in the first nine months of this year, from the same period in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This is Wall Street just doing its job: making money. Banks earned more than $1 billion in revenue from fossil lending during the first three quarters, in line with 2021. Why quit business with a booming sector over a distant climate goal?”
– Alistair Marsh, Bloomberg. ($) The US news service has been pushing the whole “Green transition” agenda in recent years in its coverage, at the behest of founder Michael Bloomberg, so there is something darkly amusing watching the organisation concede that decarbonisation has been a big loser for investors in recent months. If you are JP Morgan, BlackRock, Bank of America Merrill Lynch or a small investment house in Massachusetts, you have to explain to clients why you hugely lagged the stock market because of your “Green” decisions.
As the late Richard Feynman once said apropos the Space Shuttle, nature cannot be fooled. That applies to economics as well.
They, the banks, the investment companies (such as BlackRock), and the demented financial media (and they are demented – January 6th an “insurrection”, “Trump supported Nazis in Virginia in 2017” and all the rest of the absurd lies one sees on Bloomberg and even CNBC), face a choice.
The choice they face is between their Collectivist (“Woke”) ideology and making money.
However, they have for many years now, tried to “square the circle” by abolishing what is left of the free market – getting their money from the Federal Reserve, and other Central Banks, and (in their plans) having people TOLD what to spend money on (that is at the heart of the movement to end cash – and push digital currency).
It is just Disney and Amazon who say it is “a threat to democracy” to dislike their shows – it is the banks, and so on, as well.
For the good of “democracy” money must be produced by the Central Banks and the Credit Bubble commercial bank servants – then given to the “stakeholder” corporations (such as BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard) and when ordinary people get this money (much devalued by the time ordinary people get it – Cantillon Effect) they, the ordinary people, must be told what to spend the money – what they must like.
This is “democracy” – or it is Corporate State Fascism (harking back to Saint-Simon a century before Mussolini) – depending on your point of view.
If there is anything left of the free market then these vast “Woke” corporations (including the Credit Bubble banks – who have not been honest money lenders, dealing in Real Savings – the actual sacrifice of consumption, for decades) will cease to exist – “go Woke – go broke”, that is why they are trying to get rid of what is left of the free market.
Interesting that the fuel mentioned is coal. I was reading up about this quite recently. We have a great deal of it and it can be converted into something, gas or liquid, that will power an internal combustion engine. Apparently it also burns cleanly. I assume this not being pursued for the same reason nuclear is not, you will have nothing and be happy.
Coal is decidedly not clean burning, which is why the buildings in the UK used to be covered in coal soot. A lot of the particulate matter can be filtered out of the fume but this was a very expensive retrofit for most power plants and certainly not something that you’d pay for your personal chimney. That said a lot of the modern domestic multifuel burners filter the worst out of the smoke.
Conversion of coal into coal gas is a very old technology, that was used to produce gas for lighting as far back as the 18th century. There are various chemical processes to produce gas from coal none particularly efficient. Similarly coal liquefaction to produce liquid fuels is a process that requires significant energy inputs. It could be practical for conversion for storage of energy produced by e.g. wind turbines or solar, but the same result could be had from liquefaction of wood or other biomass without the need for the mining of the coal.