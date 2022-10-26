“Restoring the fracking moratorium would be an error. To rely on imported gas when we have 50-100 years’ supply under our feet is not a stance rooted in science or economics, but political weakness in the face of militant protest groups and anti-development campaigns. This decision will not help the planet; the UK will become more dependent on gas imports, with higher emissions than local production. It will not help the growth plan; we will be borrowing to pay Qatari and US taxes rather than building an industry.
It will not help the low carbon transition; there will be fewer fossil fuel taxes to fund it and the cost of all energy sources will rise. It will not help our allies in the EU or Ukraine; surrendering further dominance of regional gas markets to Russian tyranny. It seems the Government and Opposition are determined to risk blackouts and freezeouts before taking hard decisions rooted in reality.”
– Andy Mayer, of the Institute of Economic Affairs (one of those evil organisations now safely removed from influencing our “sensibles” in government), talking about the decision of the new Rishi Sunak government to ban fracking. The quotation explains the imbecility of that decision. (I received the comments in an email; there is no weblink that I could see.)
Who needs vulgar industry anyway, when we can import all this stuff from grubby foreigners, daaaahhling.
Now we see the real reason Truss was quickly deposed.
Features, not bugs. It seems very much as though the wonks in both parties want blackouts.
I don’t think that it can be emphasized enough that CO2 emissions are an imaginary problem. A planet sized ball of insanity has grown up around the insane idea that CO2 has a significant effect on the weather. The climate alarmists point to every extreme weather event as “proof” that climate change is a real existential threat. They get away with it due to the ignorance of the mass of people who are seemingly unaware that extreme weather events aren’t anything new.
Even now I think it is hard to see that the likes of Sunak, or the rest of them, including Labour, are so retarded that they want the UK to be starved, as deliberate policy, of power during several months of the year. Maybe the lockdowns got them to think, in the words of Neil Ferguson, the Imperial college guy, that they can “get away with” closing society down in some way or other.
The problem is that the authorities could “get away” with lockdowns because we had the internet and could still use communications tech while stuck at home. Imagine a population, already psychologically bludgeoned by lockdowns, forced to now spend dark, candle-lit evenings, or see their businesses fucked because they cannot get power. Imagine being told that nights out at a restaurant, or club, or suchlike, are off-limits because a country that is rich in oil and gas bans itself from exploiting those resources.
The problem is that the major political parties seem complicit in this nonsense, and are determined that anyone who challenges this situation is deemed to be a “libertarian jihadi”, or somesuch.
Maybe Sunak is trying to close down what he thinks of as needless debate and distractions, shore up support in the Tory shires, and hopes that something on the energy front turns up. He may be lucky, but I have nothing for contempt for the wider Tory Party and those who think that the Precautionary Principle is going to be much good at times like this.
Sunak has carefully considered the arguments for and against fracking, calculated the cost benefit, predicted the unintended consequences and decided, on balance, to ban it.
Also, I have a bridge to sell you.
It is the first avowed intent of His Britannic Majesty’s government that the UK’s citizens and residents should be poorer and colder than they need to be.
And the Conservative Parliamentary Party is delighted.
I take a more nuanced view, Stonyground. I think it’s quite a credible theory that CO₂ can contribute towards a general warming but I don’t accept the proffered evidence uncritically, and most such “evidence” doesn’t really stand up to scrutiny. Climate science is largely pseudoscience. After 30 years of studies the window for the climate-altering emissions has been pushed back thousands of years with climate scientists now claiming neolithic activities were significant. This is mostly based on models of models, pretty well worthless in real terms but useful for getting payments for this dubious research.
Even if we were to accept that CO₂ emissions affect climate significantly, the prognostications of doom are unfounded. The claims of climate scientists are always accepted and promulgated by an uncritical media without questioning the vagueness or the sheer ludicrousness of the claims. The world changes so much in short periods of time that making any kind of prediction is always a fool’s errand. In 1998 someone predicting 9/11, the rise of the Islamic State, the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia in 2014 and 2022, the COVID pandemic and the responses by governments would have been seen as a madman, as these things were unlikely at best (maybe not quite so much the invasion of the Ukraine). We’ve all seen how poorly predictions from 50 years ago about warble gloaming have aged.
Isolated weather events like hurricanes, whether exacerbated by climate change or not, can have a much more significant effect than climate change in terms of direct human suffering, devastation to property and investments. The threat of climate change is a much more easily understood, easily tackled problem. Reversing or halting it is a folly, short of nuking China and India back to the dark ages it simply won’t be possible for Europe and America to reverse or halt climate change even if we accept the hypothetical cause. No amount of hair shirt-donning in Europe will affect global CO₂ emissions in the slightest, particularly as though young American or English women or Germans might be willing to eat variations of tofu day and night they certainly aren’t willing to give up driving to work (the Germans might be willing to switch to an electric car, the manufacture of which produced emissions exceeding ten years worth or more of normal driving of a conventionally fuelled car but they won’t forego their skiing trips). Alternatively sensible steady investment in realistic technological improvements will deliver more than just a warm feeling of being “part of the solution”, by actually helping other people improve their lives and their homes. Insulation, for instance, is not a bad idea in general. Specifics vary, with excessive insulation doing more harm than good in many buildings. But it’s easily proven that small sensible steps to insulate many houses in the UK, for instance, would have a positive impact on the health and wealth of the residents while reducing overall energy usage. Such programmes don’t make headlines and don’t make money for the likes of Tesla, however.
I actually never have been responsible for any “significant” carbon emissions being a simple soul who likes using second hand technology and public transport, and never having flown or owned a car. Not bragging or suggesting anyone else should live like this, it’s just the way I have happened to live more or less unintentionally. I did a “carbon budget” out of interest one day, and even with my incredibly modest lifestyle my emissions would still be too high to prevent a 2℃ rise (still accepting the greenhouse gas theory, for the purposes of discussion). “Carbon” budgeting tools are completely useless, by the way. My point is that even everyone living as modestly as is reasonably possible in modern Britain (in which a computer of some kind, including smartphones is essential*) would not prevent the 2℃ rise on which so much emphasis is placed.
* my neighbour missed out on his cost-of-living payment because he claims benefits so it couldn’t be applied to his council tax account, and he was sent a letter with instructions on how to claim the money but it had to be completed online. I helped another neighbour complete her form, but the neighbour who missed out didn’t ask for help and so just didn’t get the payment at all.
Generally speaking I prefer cock-up* over conspiracy as an explanation, but there comes a point at which the behaviour of our politicians becomes so bizarre that it does pay to give a second thought to conspiracy. As you say here I think lockdowns gave them all a taste of absolute power. People obeyed their dictates regardless of the propriety of the dictate. That’s gotta be an intoxicating sensation. The energy “crisis” of the UK is entirely man made and preventable. The long-term energy security of the country is obviously something most people would want, but giving conspiracy some consideration then you might conclude that politicians perhaps don’t want stability particularly if they get to be the ones to “rescue” us from the dark. Not to mention the powerful feeling of being in control of the disgusting plebs, by being able to switch off their light and heat from time to time. A powerful corrective to teach the ungrateful yobs to respect their betters. Pity it’ll likely end up with ropes and lamp-posts if things continue this way.
The alternative is that our political class is entirely detached from reality and really does believe they are acting for the best. It’s a bit difficult to believe that all the Tory policy people are so completely sold on the concept of clean energy, and simultaneously so detached from reality that they don’t understand the renewables are backed up by gas. Even if they don’t want dirty fracking, they surely understand that you can’t have your green energy wins if you can’t deliver a steady supply of gas to the turbines on a cold but still December night.
* Or generally just ignorance, stupidity and naïvety.
They just want power because it’s what is needeed for the others to live in poverty and misery. They will be the kings among peasants. And the peasants will accept it because they don’t want happiness, prosperity and freedom. They think they don’t deserve it.
So much that we do affects the climate. For example, erect a fence and you will change the wind speed and direction climate downwind. Or spread concrete and the like (as in buildings and roads) and change the temperature climate in the vicinity. Adding CO2 ought to have a modest affect on global mean temperatures, but there is no evidence that it is a major driver of climate, and no evidence that we are facing a climate crisis. Nothing extraordinary has been happening to weather, nor to climate in recent decades and centuries. We are suffering from some kind of mass hysteria. A very very harmful one. As for fracking, it is a remarkably benign and beneficial technology.
I joined Reform UK today
If the fracking industry was subject to the same vibration limits as any mine or quarry in the UK there wouldn’t be a problem.
The limits imposed on fracking are deliberately unachievable.