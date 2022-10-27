A theme park strategy

It is easy to understand why those who are not fully down with the whole Green alarmist agenda are annoyed at the fracking ban under Rishi Sunak’s new administration. (In reality, local authorities could and would still try and stop it, even if it was legal at the national level.)
A problem with the ban, though, is that it says something about the approach of the Sunak administration: it is in thrall to the Precautionary Principle. Don’t do anything if there is the slightest risk of harm to the environment or if it upsets some local people. And that means that on issues such as house building, new nuclear power plants, roads, Heathrow third runway or a “Boris island” in East London, or anything else, the risk is that nothing much gets done.
Lest anyone think this is a purely Tory issue, it isn’t. A Labour government is unlikely to be like the Attlee/Wilson ones where there was at least a sort of working class affinity with industry. Trade unionists used to be proud of how they worked in mines, factories and shipyards. They got dirt under their fingernails, and they wore this as a badge of pride. Today’s post-modernist Left bemoans developments such as the demise of steel production, but fails to join the dots between this and the deliberate raising of energy prices through “Green transition” policies. Also, much of the modern Left does not reside in the industrial sector, but is more about the public sector. So the problem is one of a wider cultural/philosophical aversion to making things or doing things that are in any way “dirty”.
Meanwhile, countries such as India and China, or Indonesia, suffer no such inhibitions. And we will import energy and other products from nations that are likely to enforce less stringent controls on pollution. And yet the likes of Starmer, and various commentators, will bemoan the demise of UK manufacturing. But if we refuse to build reliable, cheap energy (wind and solar don’t count, being weather-reliant), then our demise as an industrial power will continue. (Fossil Future, by Alex Epstein, is a must-read and corrective to current alarmist nonsense, not least because it addresses the philosophy of the Greens, and provides an alternative. Too few debunkers of Greens do this.)
A few days ago I went to Battersea Power Station, now fully refurbished and turned into a shopping mall and apartment block, with various offices and things like art galleries. I can admire the architecture, the lovely industrial-style touches and the gantries and machinery. But what strikes me as symbolic of modern Britain is that we have turned a power station into a shop, and when the wind doesn’t blow and sun doesn’t shine, and we haven’t enough baseload power, the building will go dark. That’s where decades of evasion and Green ideology have taken us.
We are turning into a theme park.
Excellent post, especially the last paragraph.
I am reminded yet again of Lenin’s remark “The worse, the better”.
He had a point: it seems wrong to wish for something so awful and damaging, but perhaps we actually need those blackouts and shortages, to bring these ignorant dreamers to their senses.
Obviously I am a horrible cynic, but I think Sunak has been appointed governor of Britannia and has stopped fracking because Rome wills it so. Local considerations are irrelevant.
No Mr Sunak is not in thrall to the “Precautionary Principle” – he knows there is no danger from fracking, he said so in a video some time ago. Nor was banning fracking in the Conservative Manifesto of 2019 – as is now falsely being claimed.
Fracking is against Policy – namely the Net Zero Policy. And that is that.
Mr Sunak also said, only a few weeks ago during the leadership campaign (the election the Gentleman lost) that he would set up a unit to review all E.U. laws and repeal many of them in regard to the United Kingdom.
This will not happen – because it is against Policy.
The assumption behind the post is that the United Kingdom is a democratic country in which elected politicians decide what the government does and what it does not do.
Where is the evidence for that assumption?
Do not mistake me – I want the assumption to be CORRECT, I really do.