Dear Noah, thank you for your last contribution to this discussion. I particularly appreciate the title of your last piece given how neatly it maps onto a similar phrase about how “Real Communism hasn’t been tried”.
The thrust of your position, which is shared by a surprising number of people I respect and hold in high regard in Western heterodox circles, is that “if we could negotiate with Putin, wouldn’t that be better than war?” And I agree: if we could negotiate with Putin, that would be better than than war. But I’m afraid it brings to mind a rather “transphobic” saying we have in Russia:
“If grandma had balls, she’d be grandpa.”
Forgive me, but I’m afraid you’ve forgotten who we are talking about.
In 2008, shortly after Russia’s invasion of South Ossetia, Vladimir Putin explained that “Crimea is Ukrainian. It is not disputed territory. Russia has long recognised and accepted the borders of today’s Ukraine”. When pushed, he further explained that [the suggestion that Russia would invade Crimea] “reeks of provocation”.
Three months before the annexation of Crimea, in December 2013, Vladimir Putin told journalists that the idea of Russia sending troops into any part of Ukraine, including Crimea, was “complete nonsense that cannot and will not happen”.
– Konstantin Kisin observing that anyone arguing for good faith negotiations with Putin is in the grips of delusional wishful thinking.
What was there to negotiate? Stay on your side of the line on the map.
I’ve been saying for years, what every country needs to do is just start making national borders out of those bars we use on conveyor belts at the grocery store to separate orders. Just set those out and that’s it, no more war ever. It’s just the rule: you don’t go past that bar. It’s like stuff in the fridge. If it has a name on it, you don’t get to touch it. No name means it’s free game. We’re trying to live in a civilization, so let’s act like it.
I’m sure the Nobel Peace Prize committee will be calling me any day now to let me know I’ve won.
In reply to Steven R: Apparently the sandwich that I had at work today was called Michael Smith.
That’s a Russian saying? I had heard it was a Jewish saying. The version I heard in Texas is “if my grandmother had wheels she’d be a wagon”, which I think makes much more sense.
Jews think every saying is a Jewish saying 😀
Given his record, in regard to Russians as well as other people, I do not believe Mr Putin can be trusted – so an agreement with him would not be worth the paper it was written on.
“Puppet of the Western regimes!” – NO, I utterly despise the regime in the United States and so on, but I do not trust Mr Putin either.
In some ways they are similar – media and education system indoctrination, rigged elections, corrupt court system, Covid lockdowns (yes Mr Putin did that as well), no respect for private property rights.