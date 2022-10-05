|
Samizdata quote of the day
Tory MPs didn’t even give Truss a chance. They cut her off at the knees before she could even begin. They don’t appear to want to be in power any more.
– Philip Johnston
Yeah. “Mad” Nad Dorries wants to call a general election with Labour 28 points in the lead. Unbelievable.
A lot of Tory MPs do appear to be of very low quality in terms of character and judgement. Many of them were happy to indulge Mr Johnson during the lockdowns and the instructions of SAGE, although a few did speak out. They’ve not, with the odd exception, called into question any of the problems that, to her credit, Ms Truss has focused on. And now that the “optics” (a term I am beginning to loathe) of tax cuts on high earners etc are upsetting the thicker end of the chatterati, they demand a change of direction.
Printing money for more than 11 years, and raising taxes to the highest level in 70 years, and then presiding over a Soviet-style NHS and public sector that sucks in ever larger sums of money, is not a sustainable proposition. Maybe some MPs prefer that Sir Keir Starmer or whoever from the Labour side can handle this, but it won’t, and instead we will have more socialism, more stagnation, more identity politics, and a gerrymandered electoral system that makes it even harder to dislodge the problem.
So Conservative MPs have a choice: they can accept this situation, or can show a bit of courage and push back. They may still lose their seats, but put down a marker.
No. They want to win, but think that Truss’s measures will make them lose.