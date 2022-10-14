Vigilantism is defined as “the act of preventing, investigating and punishing perceived offenses and crimes without legal authority” by the various dictionaries. I’d say that the critical part of that is the “…without legal authority” bit.
If you act without being formally “legal”, yet have the support of the community? You’ve essentially supplanted or replaced a dysfunctional existing system or mechanism. To me, that’s the essence of vigilantism, when you consider it as a social phenomenon: Members of the citizenry acting without duly constituted and conferred authority, yet still within the bounds of the community values and mores.
The existing system is in grave danger of convincing a significant fraction of the community that they are justified in not taking things through the duly constituted system of legalisms and legalities. After a certain inflection point, when a critical mass is reached, then the whole thing gets junked and we start over with a new paradigm, one that I suspect is going to be a lot less concerned with the welfare of the criminal, and far more concerned with putting an end to their activities.
Whereupon the usual bleeding hearts will whine and complain about the inhumanity of it all, completely oblivious to their own complicity with destroying the current system in the name of “criminal rights”.
It will be interesting to see what develops, that’s for sure. I doubt that anyone will like it, especially at first.
– Commenter Kirk
And that “preventing” is why I think we’re well into vigilantism here in the USA. 400,000,000 guns would seem to support this idea. We’re outside the legal system in that we can no longer expect our hired guards – the police – to intervene and prevent crime. We can only expect them to investigate it after the fact, and even then we’ll see no results unless the actors fit the right script and casting models. We’re on our own.
To be vigilant doesn’t strike me as a bad thing. In a perfect world, our hired agents would be vigilant for us. In this world, they have abdicated and act ultra vires, and so we must fend for ourselves until we can fire them and hire anew.
In the United States the regime (and the word “regime” is justified – its legal system is institutionally corrupt, and its last election was blatantly rigged) seems to be trying to provoke vigilantism – as an excuse for a CRACKDOWN.
“Look at these evil far right white supremacists – we must confiscate their firearms and send them to prison” – “but I am black, and a registered Democrat – and you were trying to castrate my little buy” – “that just means that you are the black face of white supremacy – and how dare you misgender your new daughter, or she will be your new daughter when we have finished castrating him – err sorry, her”.
In Britain it is not an evil design (as it is in the United States) it is just “crapness” (for want of a better word) – the British government and the various police forces do not want little girls gang raped – they just fear being called “racist” or “Islamophobic”. Yes, it is a bad thing for little girls to be gang raped and tortured – but one must be very careful of being “cancelled” as “racist” or “Islamophobic” – after all a police officer might well be dismissed and lose their pension. I do not have a pension to lose – so I am in a different position.
As for how they treat “Climate Emergency” types obstructing the roads – not arresting them for Obstruction, indeed even giving them water.
Police training has long been P.C. (no pun intended) – some protests, such as Marxist Black Lives Matter or “Climate Justice” “Climate Emergency”, are to be supported, other protests, such as anti-lockdown protests or anti Covid injection protests, are to be crushed with violence.
It is NOT an evil plot to provoke a vigilante backlash – as an excuse for a crackdown (as it is in the United States), the British police have no such plans (they really do not), they are just carrying out their education and training – and they would be punished if they did not.
And to be fair to the various police forces I have known various Conservative M.P.s (including ones who call themselves libertarians) to support “The Squad” in the United States, pretending that President Trump is opposed to these evil people, who supported the looting and burning of wide areas of American cities – and many murders, on “racist” grounds, and even saying they “support the aims of BLM”.
What aims would they be? Marxist Revolution or castrating little boys? Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxism (“take a knee” and all that) is not better than Classical Marxism – it is worse.
Of course, sometimes activists kill each other – for example a female Marxist BLM leader in Britain was murdered by another BLM activist. But such things tend to be covered up – just as they are in the United States. That most black murder victims are murdered by other black people does not fit the narrative – any more than white or Asian people being murdered fits the narrative. Black Conservatives try and expose the truth – but they are denounced as the “black face of white supremacy” (“Uncle Tom” or “Aunt Jemima”) a black person must NOT say that “white lives matter”.
Try saying those three words in a school, or university, or on the “mainstream” television and radio stations – see what happens to you.
As for “extraditing” British or other people to the United States (even if they have never visited the place) what is it about the words “institutionally corrupt Federal legal system” that you do not understand?