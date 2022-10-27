|
Samizdata quote of the day
“I ended up as an activist in a very different place from where I started. I thought that if we just redistributed resources, then we could solve every problem. I now know that’s not true. There’s a funny moment when you realize that as an activist: The off-ramp out of extreme poverty is, ugh, commerce, it’s entrepreneurial capitalism. I spend a lot of time in countries all over Africa, and they’re like, Eh, we wouldn’t mind a little more globalization actually.”
Bono, the rock musician from U2. It would be quite amusing to see him say all this on stage the next time he is in front of the crowds at Glastonbury. Watch their heads explode. (I should add that he is far from going full classical liberal, but that’s not a bad start.) He is quoted at the Marginal Revolution blog, that took the quote from a paywalled New York Times page.
Bono might weigh 80 Courics, but even he wants money in his pocket (remember when U2 moved their business from Ireland to Holland so they could pay less in taxes and when he said Ireland’s low coprorate tax rate was a good thing and all the protests at Glastonbury as a result) and he gets that people in developing countries want what people in the West have.