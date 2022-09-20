|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
We live in a world where Ricky Gervais and JK Rowling are, to everyone’s surprise, not least their own, ‘right-wing’. The supposed rule breakers such as Frankie Boyle, Nish Kumar and Stewart Lee are crushingly orthodox. Roger Waters has a portfolio of crankery going back decades but remains unbesmirched, whereas a single tweet from Winston Marshall saw him exiled from polite society. (As I write, it seems Craig L Potter of the band Elbow might be heading the same way, merely for daring to criticise trans charity Mermaids.)
– Gareth Roberts (£)
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Of all of those mentioned here, Roger Waters appears the nastiest. It should not matter, I suppose, but I cannot listen to Pink Floyd music from his era because of my loathing of this man.
Roger Waters speciality is anti-semitism, so of course he is protected by (and from) the hate-speech-law-lovers. Mere Jew-hatred is enough to get you protected – Roger hardly needed to claim that Israel was responsible for the death of George Floyd, though doubtless that increased his immunity.
(To be fair, the Grauniad once conceded that Waters had not just been accused of anti-semitism by ‘firebrand’ rabbis but also by “more measured voices”. And since I do not read the Grauniad with that daily attentiveness they doubtless feel it deserves – or anything like it 🙂 – maybe they’ve said it twice.)