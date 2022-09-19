The power of love versus the love of power

“Though God hath raised me high yet this I count the glory of my reign, that I have reigned with your loves … For though you have had and may have many mightier and wiser princes yet you never have had nor ever shall have any that will love you better.” (said by Elizabeth I, late in her life)
After four centuries, I think her namesake lets that “nor ever” be retired, or at least equalled. Echoing the thoughts of many, the Archbishop of Canterbury said
Rarely has such a promise been so well kept!
in his sermon at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, adding (for the benefit of the assembled world leaders?)
“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are rarer still.”
Indeed they are, as the founding fathers knew.
It may be a reflection on human nature that such devices should be necessary to control the abuses of government. But what is government itself but the greatest of all reflections on human nature? If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. (Madison, The Federalist, No 51)
When someone reaches a place of power by being born to it instead of choosing to seek it, then it is a bit more likely that they will end up feeling, as Elizabeth I said,
To be a king and wear a crown is a thing more glorious to them that see it than it is pleasant to them that bear it.
But that is no more guaranteed than any of the other defences that have been tried against the rule of those who love power. Wisdom wants little government, not much. Wisdom wants constitutional rule, not arbitrary. And Wisdom knows these alone cannot protect us for ever. Every now and then, we will need the lucky chance of a ruler who loves us more than power.
____________
[The so-called “golden speech” of Queen Elizabeth I (given in parliament on the last day of November 1601) was written down by several hearers in several versions, all essentially the same but with minor differences of phrasing here and there, including in the passages I have quoted.]
It is not the day to discuss the decline of British society over the last 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth the Second was a good person, who set a noble example.
Things declining around the gracious lady, was most certainly not her fault.
Nor are things over yet – the great outpouring of decent feeling that we have seen since the death of the Queen, shows that the British people are not yet lost.
We are united in our grief – in our respect for the late Monarch.
We know only too well that in our own lives, we have not lived up to the example of Queen Elizabeth the Second. And we wish we had done.
I watched the funeral today and managed to stay fairly composed throughout, until the end, when the Archbishop gave the benediction, and I started to cry.
Elizabeth II was a most excellent monarch, and managed to hold things fairly tightly together during the many changes of the time, with arguably the Diana death being the biggest crisis, or so it seemed at the time. The recent problems of Andrew and Harry/Meghan must have tried her patience greatly, but she seemed to have weathered those episodes reasonably well.
Consider, that when she started out, it was just eight years after WW2 had ended, and much of the UK was still a rubble-strewn, austerity-hit country trying to unravel a large empire while also stand up to the Soviets. By the time she laid down the burdens of monarchy, the UK was the sixth-largest economy in the world; the Berlin Wall had fallen, the UK was a relatively prosperous place and yes, despite all the problems, a country that many people try to emigrate to.
Much can and should be written about the value of constitutional monarchy, and whether it acts as a constraint on power or not, and how the checks and balances of a mature liberal democracy can be aided or not by the idea of a hereditary monarchy. I think the institution does create a bit of a firewall against demagogic forms of nationalism that one can get in certain types of republics; and in a country of several faiths such as the UK, having a Christian monarch who also appears agreeable when talking to those from other faiths is a positive force. A lot, however, depends on the character of a monarch. With Elizabeth, her approach was remarkably effective, but what happens if a future monarch is an oaf?
Clearly, we have problems: a steady erosion of the English Common Law, abominations such as the Online Safety Bill (which might, hopefully, be binned) and the recent horrors over lockdowns and all the rest of it. The Queen could not really do much about this; she cannot issue executive orders like a US president.
Maybe we do need a new constitutional settlement of some kind, and we certainly do need a full-throated push for freedoms of speech, etc. A monarchy that is largely ceremonial and symbolic cannot really be of much use in these areas, which are up to we “commoners” to fix. But a likeable monarch can at least provide an element of “ballast” when times are in flux.
I am sad at the demise of this most excellent queen, and hope her successor can do a good job, and create his own style that works.
“ Maybe we do need a new constitutional settlement of some kind, and we certainly do need a full-throated push for freedoms of speech, etc.”
I fear that if we were to experience a new constitutional settlement, it would be created by the current PTB and would certainly not advance the cause of freedom of speech – or freedom of anything else for that matter. More likely it would entrench wokery and all the other currently-fashionable causes.
Best to keep a hold of nurse imho.
I watched most of the ceremonies from the arrival of the coffin to Westminster Abbey to the lowering of the coffin in Windsor, and was greatly impressed. A fitting tribute to a life of service to the nation(s), service for which there is evidently a lot of gratitude.
It is to be avoided at all costs. We’d end up with some monstrosity like the South Africa multi-volume set, enshrining every progressive wish into a majority-proof legacy. Justice R.B. Ginsburg often spoke of the left’s yearning – her yearning – for such an opportunity. Can you imagine the penumbras and implied rights we’d have after a few years?