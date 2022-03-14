Is nothing worth a war?

The more the war goes on, the starker the contrast between Western moral defeatism and Ukrainian resolve becomes. The buzzword in much of the Western discussion is ‘realism’. On both sides of the discussion – among both those who support Ukraine’s fightback and those who obsess to the point of sympathy with Russia’s ‘security concerns’ – there’s a belief that ‘realism’ must now prevail. Over everything. Even over Ukraine’s sovereignty. As a pro-Ukraine writer for the New Republic puts it, ‘God bless the Ukrainians’ but ‘Russia will probably overpower Ukraine’. No wonder Mr Scherba is flustered, when even Ukraine’s supposed allies are essentially saying ‘Get real’. It is clear now that ‘realism’ is a euphemism for conceding, for surrender even. Whether it’s the ‘realists’ who admire the resistance but think it is hopeless, or the ‘realists’ of international-relations theory who believe Russia’s security concerns must trump the Ukrainian longing for freedom, there’s a palpable defeatism in the discourse. Only it dare not speak its name. It calls itself ‘realism’ instead.
Isn’t “defeatism” simply a calculation that something costs more than we’re willing to pay?
Usually, the use of that word means that someone is mad that I’m not willing to pay the costs to achieve what they want.
It’s a meta-argument. Don’t berate for lack of commitment or resolve. Explain why the commitment or resolve are warranted.
“We” are being asked to provide weapons to the people actually willing to pay the cost in blood. Perhaps “defeatism-by-proxy” would be a better term.
But if the last two years have shown me anything, it is that a big chunk of people everywhere are very bad at risk assessment (I am being polite, what I really think is rather less flattering), so hardly surprising they can not comprehend large numbers of people in Ukraine are willing to risk death by standing up to Russia in a real war.
I can only think of the late Captain Coverley Kennedy* RN, who aged 60, was recalled in WW2 to serve as captain of the armed merchant cruiser (gunned up ocean liner) HMS Rawalpindi, and encountered, somewhere between the Faroes and Iceland, the Scharnhorst and Gneisenau. He may have mistaken them for two other powerful German warships, but his options were run (and perish), surrender or stand and fight (and perish). His reported last words were something like ‘We shall stand and fight them both, and we shall be sunk, and that will be that. Goodbye!‘. They did and they were, but they bought time for other forces to join the hunt.
A month ago, what did most British people think about if you mentioned the Ukraine? Chernobyl, Chicken Kiev and ‘they are a bit like Russia but not quite the same.‘? If so, not any more I would say.
As their neighbours used to say ‘Poland is not yet lost‘.
*His son was the noted British broadcaster Ludovic Kennedy.