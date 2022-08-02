Should we be obliged to register a death?

When I first saw this story, “Daughter who buried father in illegal woodland pagan funeral avoids jail”, my outrage-meter went off the scale at the apparent violation of religious freedom. Unnecessarily, it turned out. Eirys Brett was not in court for conducting a pagan funeral. She would still have been in court had the funeral service been the Order for The Burial of the Dead from the Book of Common Prayer. She was in court because she did not register her father’s death and because she buried him in a place not set aside for that purpose:
Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard that frail Mr Brett made last requests that he wanted to be buried in woods in a medieval non-Christian style near his farmhouse home, in Aberedw, near Builth Wells.
The judge was not without sympathy. He said,
“Everybody’s entitled to their beliefs and make no comment about yours. But you should have gone about it in a different way.
“You could have achieved the same objective by following the law and that is not simply where you think or where he thinks is appropriate but where you are permitted to bury him and to register the death – those were the two things you failed to do.”
It is not clear to me whether the woodland area where the late Mr Brett was buried was on his own land. If it was, I can see no reason why he should not be buried there. However, if the vaguely specified “woods” were not his woods, I do see a problem. If I found out that someone had buried their dead relative in my garden I would be disconcerted, however well they cleared up afterwards.
It is the second charge that interests me more. She failed to register his death. In the UK it is a criminal offence not to register a death.
Why?
As an inveterate reader of detective stories, I can think of some good reasons for this law. But as a libertarian, I feel obliged not to simply accept it because it is a law that goes back to the days when the State laid fewer burdens on us than it does now.
What do you think?
I don’t see how that is practical when benefits might stop or start, heirs etc. The only instance it should not be done is if the deceased asked for not to be done and had all his stuff taken care off before the final breath.
The government wants to keep an accurate inventory of its property.
Well, the state does want to verify the death was from natural causes. No hanky panky. Plus, if the person is deceased, and that is public record, that should reduce fraud done in their name. As for the burial, in some states, in unincorporated regions, one may bury a body, but that too requires registration, to avoid the next owner of the property discovering the burial place when excavating the new swimming pool. Back to cause of death, some deceased have innocuous remains. Are there causes of death which require the remains in a vault, to avoid contamination of ground water? Where I live, vaults are preferable, to discourage coffins from surfacing during occasional floods.
As always, some government might be okay, but too much is oppressive.
FWIW, I agree with Milwaukee on this: there are legitimate reasons for both provisions. A few he didn’t mention is that it allows you to be removed from the voter rolls and no longer receive retirement pensions etc., and also provides an legal record for things like insurance, disbursement of property and so forth. This is common law going back for centuries, where these things tended to be recorded in the church register. I am glad to see that this is in the county court. The key here is that these things should be done at the local level not some massive centralized database.
It is the difference, I think, between anarcho capitalism and minarchism. I’d recognize some functions of the state, such as defense, police, courts, and also having a single point of truth for various important records like who is alive, when they were born, when they died, who owns this piece of land etc. Of course it is better if these are done at as local a level as possible, and since the government sucks at such things, that the services be provided in a competitive private market purchased by the localist of local governments.
Out in South Dakota, lots of farms contain the old family plot, where they used to inter grandma et al.
And the water table would sometimes vary, and shallow wells would become rather dangerous for a bit . . .
I think the requirement to register deaths came into force in 1837 along with the requirement to register marriages and births.
I don’t pretend to know the logic that brought about that change but given that a death cert has to have a cause of death entered, it suggests your detective possibility is a strong contender.
When I was in Hong Kong, I several times saw notices in English and Chinese saying (in English, and I assume in Chinese) that burial was forbidden at that spot. Various things give an area good Feng Shui and the owners of those areas needed legal protection from aggressive buriers of relatives – or so I was told. (FWIW, some of the locations looked state-owned.)
As regards the reporting of death rather than the burial, both murder and vote fraud are easier if deaths go unreported. Attempting a libertarian approach, a citizen might say for themselves that they choose to disregard the increased risk to themselves of being murdered by taking themselves off a voluntary report-my-death register (that by default everyone is on), but the rest of the community are the victims when the deceased’s vote is used to acquire power over them.
Legitimate-looking police thoroughness in investigating an unreported death might mean that, even if it were theoretically legal, not reporting would in and of itself expose someone to a ton of predictable legal hassle – or, in the banning of that too, become a non-trivial aid to murder.
My practical and moderate libertarianism suggests that, though this subject is fun to discuss, the list is long of things that – had we the means – we should stop the state doing before we get to whether it should continue to register every death.
Lastly, I suggest the reference to “medieval” practice either means the early, not high, middle ages or else is the product of woke history.