Now he tell us

Mr Sunak…..explained how the minutes from Sage meetngs were edited so that dissenting voices were not included in the final draft.
(Report from the Daily Telegraph.)
In other words, the committee – Sage – that was created by the government to oversee COVID-19 policy deliberately suppressed views from one of the most important departments of state – The Treasury – because it did not go with the lockdown narrative.
I am not a particular fan of former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, one of the two senior figures running for leadership of the Conservative Party. We have the highest tax burden in 70 years, and he could, had he been so inclined, resigned rather than gone along with that. Nevertheless, his comments on how policy on Covid was driven over the past few years are shocking, if true. Maybe he is trying to justify himself after events – he could, of course, have resigned and explained why he was so appalled at what happened. We must not forget the efforts made by the scientific/policy “establishment” to suppress awkward voices such as the signatories of the Great Barrington Declaration in their calls for focused action against the virus rather than indiscriminate lockdowns.
I am not particularly hopeful that the right lessons will be learned from the COVID-19 debacle, such as how dangerous it is to give power to a group of people with no wider appreciation of the damage actions can cause (assuming that said damage was not indeed part of the actual point). The dynamics of power being what they are, this sort of thing can and will happen again. Groupthink is killing people, in some cases, literally. A solid consensus in the banking/financial services sector before the 2008 financial crash held that central bankers had more or less cracked the problem of setting interest rates, running monetary policy and inflation, and that if banks got involved in odd-sounding derivative products, they’d be fine in lending sub-prime loans; we have had “the science is settled” consensus on global warming, and part of our current energy clusterfuck can be pinned on a determined drive against fossil fuels in much of the West. The response to covid was another dangerous “the science is settled” moment. The way that children are taught – or not taught – in schools is another example of a dangerous consensus.
Challenging these “the science is settled” mindsets is hard, but it has to be done.
People have died because of this mindset. We don’t have the death penalty so at the very least many of these should be in jail while the rest lose their jobs and pensions.
That will teach them lessons. Yet another report with no punishments sends a different set of lessons.
Lord T, alas, as you and I know, the chances of anyone being punished beyond losing political office for this is remote. Remember that in the UK, at any rate, all the major political parties were for lockdowns. The main opposition party, Labour, was for earlier and more severe lockdowns. Those few Tory MPs who sounded any discordant notes were attacked.
None of the SAGE advisors, I would predict, will suffer adversely in their careers from this. Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College chap whose scientific modelling helped terrify the wits out of politicians, isn’t likely to lose a lot of sleep. I remember it was said several months ago that the people who wanted to lock us down would not lose a day’s pay over all this. And yet they treat the dislocations, the damage and the costs of lockdowns as somehow just the fault of Vladimir Putin, or “climate change”, or some other hobgoblin that is unrelated to actual choices people took two and more years ago. There’s a failure to grasp cause and effect (look at economics, for a start) that suggests very large parts of the UK population suffer from room temp IQ and lack of basic understanding of logic.
Sorry to vent. Something about this story has really irritated me.
This is progress – it really is.
We have gone from the insane position of “the policy was correct – it saved lives”, to “the policy was folly, it did not save lives – but the policy was nothing to do with me, I was always against it”.
Are the politicians saying this telling the truth about having always been against the policy? Most likely NOT – but that is not the point. The fact that they are now admitting that the policy was mad is progress – indeed it is vast progress.
Less than a year ago we even had the the leader of the government going around saying such things as “Build Back Better is our Conservative slogan” – when the man knew perfectly well that it is the slogan of the World Economic Forum and the U.N., and that the whole point of it was to GET RID OF what remained of traditional liberty. This slogan has now gone or is on the way out.
By the way – one of the early hopeful signs was when some local Conservative Associations refused to use the “Build Back Better” slogan on their literature – I was expecting to be denounced as “paranoid” when I opposed it, but I got the opposite response. The response I got was “we already know that Paul – which is why you will not see that slogan around here”. I underestimated a lot of people in various parts of the country – they did not need me (not at all) they had already found out the truth for themselves.
See Bob Moran’s cartoon, “I TOLD YOU SO”.
Science can never be settled as it is dynamic. Scientists are fine with the theory of evolution but still argue about the mechanism driving it. The more we investigate DNA and genetics the more we know, the more we realise we don’t know. That’s the way it works. I’ve heard some very heated arguments at question time at scientific meetings (biotechnology and molecular biology).
Paul is right, this is progress of a sort – “There is more rejoicing in Heaven, etc etc”.
In other news, I see that the Covid “enquiry” is busy taking steps to ensure that everything gets kicked into the long grass, damage caused by lockdowns/school closures etc is somehow not in their terms of reference, and nobody gets blamed for anything – indeed, all must have prizes.
As someone remarked at the time of the report on the death of David Kelly, “Bother whitewash!”
I think it was Richard North who told the sad tale of Cassandra in one of his EUReferendum columns. She was blessed with always telling the literal truth, which included an element of foresight; but she then resisted the advances of one in the immortal realm, who cursed her with nobody ever believing her. North tells of one cartoon he saw with Cassandra standing alone in the ruins of Troy, holding a sign that read “Remember folks, you heard it here first!”
One thing that intrigues me is that at least in the Conservative Party, being Chancellor of the Exchequer has become a bit of a poisoned chalice if you want to be PM. In the recent past, both John Major and Gordon Brown became PM after being Chancellor. Since 2010 though you’ve had George Osborne, Phil Hammond, Sajid Javid, and Rishi Sunak. I don’t think Hammond had leadership aspirations but would have had no chance had he wanted this. The other three clearly have had or still do have leadership aspirations but unless a miracle happens for Sunak it doesn’t appear they will achieve it. I do wonder if in basically acquiescing to Treasury establishment orthodoxy, they effectively alienate the Tory membership. And does make me think that had Theresa May wanted to sabotage Boris’ career back in 2016 she should have put him in the treasury rather than foreign office.