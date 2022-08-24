“The U.S. could have set an example for the world through innovation. Instead the government chose to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to achieve no noticeable climate benefit.”
Samizdata quote of the day
“The U.S. could have set an example for the world through innovation. Instead the government chose to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to achieve no noticeable climate benefit.”
– Bjorn Lomborg, Wall Street Journal ($).
I beg your pardon! We in NSW, Australia, just had some snow on our Mountain ranges! As soon as Congress passed the law, the weather has gone back to normal! That is what I call Progress!
Being Danish, Mr. Lomborg may not realize the point of the law has nothing to do with climate change. Like most of what Congress does, it is really all about:
1) Scoring points for the upcoming mid-term elections for those seeking reelection (“You must reelect me so I can continue to fight for these kinds of laws” or “you must reelect me so I can continue to fight against these kinds of laws”)
1a) Pork for the rubes back home, part of point !
2) Graft, namely in the various projects and spending provisions that are included in the bill, often as a part of an amendment to the bill that has absolutely nothing to do with the stated purpose of the bill, that will be funneled to friends and family of those on Capitol Hill (both Democrats and Republicans are guilty of this)
3) Insidiously and quietly expand government power by bureaucracy
4) Overtly expand government power by giving the government more things to arrest citizens over and the agents to do just that
It is all political kabuki theater, but the devils are in the details of the bill.
But the level of graft and corruption!!!
So successful by that metric.
If governments, and bankers, can just create money from nothing and spend it – they will do so, and carry on this “emergency” spending (subsidising their friends) till bankruptcy and economic, and cultural, breakdown is “achieved”.
Not a discovery by Paul Marks – as Roger Sherman (the only man to sign all the founding documents of the United States) pointed this out the Constitutional Convention.
It is nothing to with the C02-is-evil theory – if the establishment cared about C02 they would be attacking the People’s Republic of China which produces most of the C02 emissions. Instead the love the People’s Republic of China Communist Party dictatorship – and see it as a model for international “governance” to deliver United Nations “Sustainable Development Goals” under Agenda 2030 (even the Pope has sighed up for all this – partly thanks to the decades of infiltration work by Cardinal McCarrick and others).
They spend money because they, and their banker friends, can create-it-from-nothing – so, as far as they are concerned, there is no reason at all to limit government spending, or corporate spending.
There is only one way to stop all this spending – enforce Article One, Section Ten, of the Constitution of the United States, only gold or silver coin “legal tender” in any State. Remember even in the Civil War California and Oregon kept to that – and Federal Reserve notes did not exist before 1913. Anyone who thinks that the United States in 1913 was a “preindustrial society” is ignorant – the present monetary and financial scam-system is NOT needed for an advanced economy. Switzerland had a link with physical reality till the 1990s – was Switzerland a “primitive society” before the 1990s? At least 10% of Swiss money had to be backed by gold before the new Constitution of the 1990s.
No more Cantillon Effect allowing the elite to create money (from nothing) and use it to buy up farm land, houses, and other real assets.
If this is not done – then the population of the “Free World” will end up de facto serfs – with everything (even their homes) owned by a handful of international financial entities working in “partnership” with governments.
Update: here is a good take on the energy market from Andrew Lilico in the Spectator.
Last night Mr Joseph Biden announced yet more spending – this time on “forgiveness” of student loan debt, he has no legal power to do this (even Nancy Pelosi admitted that – only last year), but it has been done anyway – because the rule of law is dying in the United States.
Would anyone like to pretend that this latest orgy of government spending is motivated by the C02-is-evil theory? Is that why they are “forgiving” student debt?
The truth is as simple as it is brutal – as long as the government and the banks are allowed to create money from nothing, they will continue to do so till the United States is destroyed.
As I pointed out above – Roger Sherman predicted (at the Constitutional Convention) that if the government and the banks ever got the power to create money from nothing, they would spend without limit and destroy the country.
And that is exactly what is happening. It is nothing to do with the C02-is-evil theory – they will always find some excuse to spend money, whilst they are allowed to create money from nothing.
I can remember when the official Federal Government debt first went above one Trillion Dollars – now it is 32 Trillion Dollars.
People who still think of the United States and the United States Dollar as a “safe haven” in troubled times – are away with the Elves and Pixies.
Paul, Biden is doing this to win the votes of college-educated people, particularly women, who are now more likely to attend higher education in the US than men.
The repudiation of the debt is appalling for various reasons:
It is a regressive wealth transfer in general;
It redistributes resources from men to women (without doing so explicitly, but that is the effect);
It makes those who have diligently repaid their debt look like suckers;
It is the sort of cynical, damn-the-consequences sort of spending measure that a hack and shabby character such as Mr Biden built his career on;
It further adds to the Higher Ed. bubble in tuition fees and stands in the way of a necessary retrenchment of a bloated and toxic sector more known for brainwashing students and overpriced degrees than disseminating knowledge;
It further demoralises those who choose to avoid college and go into vocational/practical lines of work instead.
It adds to public debt, and further reduces the ability of the US to return to some form of fiscal sanity.
It is also illegal and an abuse of EO. I hope it is challenged successfully in the courts. And I hope it blows up in the political faces of the Democratic Party.
Johnathan Pearce – yes agreed, on all points.
Mr Biden or whoever is really making the decisions.
And it may be more than damn-the-consequences, the people behind Mr Biden may actually want (yes want) the United States economy to be destroyed – as they can then say “there is no choice – we must go to a world currency and international economic governance, there is no other option”, not an invention of Klaus Schwab as J.M. Keynes and others wanted this from the 1940s onwards.
As for American education….
Females are doing better than males because their work tends to be better presented – and because they tend (on average) to more faithfully repeat back what they are taught.
Can you imagine me in the American education system?
My work is very messy (I am walking advertisement for the profession of subeditor – I am the sort of person whose work really needs a “sub”), and I always question assumptions.
There is no way that I would even pass High School in the United States – let alone go to college. My work is messy (not neat), and I do not faithfully repeat back the “received wisdom”, I question it.
And as the purpose of American education is to produce bureaucrats (both government and corporate bureaucrats) – they would be quite correct not to pass me.
The “hive mind” one finds on Twitter (and so on) of people who all have the same opinions (or every question) and even use the same words, is not an accident – it is exactly what the American education system is designed to create. A bunch of lickspittle conformists – who, with no sense of irony, think of themselves as “the Resistance”. An American of spirit and character would not go near most American schools and universities.
And our education system in Britain is going the same way.