“I’ve farmed this land my whole life. I won’t sell.”
“We’ll see about that, old man. We own the land all around yours. We control your water supply.”
A scene like this could have come from the trailer for a cowboy movie set during a ranch war, or perhaps for a film set in a future propertarian dystopia. I wouldn’t have guessed Cambridgeshire, 2022.
This series of tweets by the Fews Lane Consortium beginning with the words, “This is Clive’s farm. Clive has lived here his whole life” and later including the words,
To get rid of the groundwater that fills Clive’s well and that Clive uses to grow fruit, vegetables, and flowers, developers installed at least 800 underground well points and pumped the groundwater out of the ground near Clive’s farm.
describes a situation that reminds us that, although it is certainly true that the State is the prime oppressor, it is not the only oppressor. When I was first getting interested in libertarianism, I remember reading a lot about scenarios that were a challenge to it – e.g. where a property owner could inflict outrageous harm on another person without breaching the latter’s property rights – but as the years went by, the prime oppressor kept my outrage-tank filled and I’m afraid I largely stopped thinking about such things.
Perhaps I am off the hook. In the modern UK any question of land use inevitably involves the State, in the form of your friendly local council. This report from 2020 suggests that the developers might be hand in glove with the prime oppressor after all: “Cambridgeshire council ‘completely ignoring the law’ is taken to the High Court”:
The council [South Cambridgeshire District Council] is accused of having secret, unannounced meetings, from which no agenda or minutes are ever published, in violation of the Local Government Act 1972.
Another issue is that the council apparently announced a public consultation on a planning application, but then approved it anyway before the consultation had closed.
The council constitution is also allegedly being violated, but instead of rectifying the situation, the council has confirmed it intends to change the constitution, so it is no longer in violation of it.
and
The council has allegedly been acting in violation of this for at least two years by deciding whether to take the decision to the committee behind closed doors with just the chairman, vice-chairman, and a council officer in attendance.
The claims are being brought forward by the Fews Lane Consortium, a community group advocating for sustainable development around the villages, of which Mr Fulton is the director.
The decisions made by the council have had a damaging environmental impact too, according to the consortium.
I must also bear in mind that I have only heard one side of the story.
Nonetheless, I think that supporters of property rights should think about hard cases like Clive’s. What do you think about it?
You are not on your “Todd Malone” in the UK in regard to local government acting way outside its authority. It happens here in Oz as well.
Local Shire/Town/City Councils are little cesspools of authoritarians looking for someone to monster.
I kept this Glenn Reynolds quote from some time back::
We empower government officials – we give them authority over us and our property – in exchange for certain promises and accepted limitations on their parts.
Yes, this quote speaks to the US Constitutional empowerments, but I think the principle still applies. I would say these officials have lost their legitimacy, and deserve . . . something . . . far beyond tar and feathers. (Assuming, as you note, that there isn’t a reasonable explanation.)
And, yes, I recognize that, here in the US, the poor guy would have simply lost his property to eminent domain. The Kelo legal decision lets developers steal in the name of the state. But we’ll work on that while you handle this. I see from the comments that you have your fair share of looters who are enraged that Clive would think his own ownership should stand in the way of other non-owners’ interests, just like we have here. “Stakeholders”, I suppose. Perhaps we can work together and ship them all to Somalia.
An English lawyer can perhaps comment on any relevant analogies there may be in the laws about ‘ancient lights’. Through a piece of the space-time continuum that I undoubtedly do not own, light has of old fallen onto my property in a pleasing way (maybe also a profitable way, as regards things growing in my garden). Now a property developer builds something on adjacent land they own – or maybe a fellow gardener lets a tree grow tall on land they own – and my ancient lights are threatened. The threatened loss of ‘ancient water’ might have analogies – or indeed be a known branch of English law. (In my experience Scottish law generally underperforms English, but there can be exceptions – I’ll ask a Scottish lawyer when I next have opportunity.)
More generally, there is a discussion in Milton Friedman (‘Free to Choose’) of how balloons and aircraft raised the issue of ‘how far up into the air do my property rights extend’. Elsewhere, he discusses the difficulties of property rights in relation to pollution, at state solutions and at possible market-oriented solutions, concluding that the market might outperform the state even in this area where Milton acknowledged its imperfections.