Let them eat cake

“Sure, organic agriculture is sustainable: it sustains poverty and malnutrition.”
Taken from an article by Matt Ridley, on the self-imposed agricultural disaster of Sri Lanka, caused by the government’s suppression of artificial fertilisers in preference for more “organic” methods.
As Ridley concludes in his article: “If the world abandoned nitrogen fertiliser that was fixed in factories, the impact on human living standards would be catastrophic, but so would the impact on nature. Given that half the nitrogen atoms in the average person’s body were fixed in an ammonia factory rather than a plant, to feed eight billion people with organic methods we would need to put more than twice as much land under the plough and the cow. That would consign most of the world’s wetlands, nature reserves and forests to oblivion.”
In Holland, farmers have been protesting the Dutch government’s plans to cut nitrogen emissions.
It seems that “educated” and “well-informed” people the world over want to reverse a truly “Green revolution”, driven by new fertilisers, seed varieties and agricultural technology. And all the while doing so when Ukraine, one of the world’s most important exporters of wheat, sunflower oil and other important products, is being attacked.
I am searching in vain to find much reflection about any of this from those folk running to be next leader of the Conservative Party.
Someone, sadly I forget whom, PBUH posted on this blog, perhaps a couple of years ago, a comment about the Left to the effect of ‘They hate us and they want to kill us.’.
He was right.
The usual suspects at the WEF were touting Sri Lanka’s move to organic farming back in 2018, but given the most recent lessons from that country, all the original reports, posts and articles seem to have become “mislaid”.
The WEF questioned after deleted Sri Lanka PM article is recovered by Wayback Machine
The so called “educated” and “well-informed” people over at WEF seem keen to decouple their lack of success from similar efforts in Europe and Canada where different wrappers are used to hide the same tired old tropes of environmentalism and sustainability.
The problem with the farmers in Western Europe is they aren’t quite so naive, nor as trusting of government as the Sri Lankans were back in 2018 and have even less qualms about taking to the streets to protect their livelihoods, since the NL government demand is to essentially wipe out 1/3rd of all agricultural land with more to follow.
Quite frankly they might as well tear down the dykes and let the sea take them rather than the government.
We’ve moved on since then, they no longer “want” to kill us, they plan to do so. The only thing which has frustrated them is their own incompetence and the (often delayed) response of the proletariat (see EU farmers and Sri Lanka).
The so-called democratic institutions that are meant to protect against this sort of abuse have opened their doors wide (albeit in secret) and the media only points out the abuses of the right, not the left.
Despite these setbacks they will continue to push on until either we are dead or they are swinging from lamp posts. It’s the only way this thing ends.