If police were opening fire on protesters in a European nation, we would have heard about it, right? If there was a mass uprising of working people in a European Union country, taking to the streets in their thousands to cause disruption to roads, airports and parliament itself, it would be getting a lot of media coverage in the UK, wouldn’t it? The radical left would surely say something, too, given its claims to support ordinary people against The System. Cops shooting at working men and women whose only crime is that they pounded the streets to demand fairness and justice? There would be solidarity demos in the UK, for sure.
Well, all of this is happening, right now, in a nation that’s just an hour’s flight from Britain, and the media coverage here is notable by its absence. As for the left in Britain and elsewhere in Europe – there’s just silence. This is the story of the revolting Dutch farmers. These tractor-riding rebels have risen up against their government and its plans to introduce stringent environmental measures that they say will severely undermine their ability to make a living.
Astonishing that there is nothing whatever about this on the bbc website.
Well actually no, it’s not astonishing at all.
There is a media blackout. Anything that goes against the establishment “narrative” is either covered up or incredibly distorted.
And the lying “fact checkers” attack posts on social media.
“The government of the Netherlands is democratically elected” – so it is, but every television and radio station (Snorri will correct me if I am mistaken) pushes the establishment line, as does the education system. It is a “managed democracy” where the people are told what to think (contrary to what one might expect from his “On Liberty”, this is the sort of thing that J.S. Mill supported).
As for the Prime Minister of the Netherlands – this “free enterprise supporting” “liberal” – a classic Economist magazine style phony. With his demands that Dutch farming should be undermined so that “Nitrogen” (his word – perhaps he meant nitrous oxide, but that does not really help his “argument”) emissions can be reduced, as if this means less global Carbon Dioxide emissions – rather than HIGHER C02 emissions due to the food and manufactured goods still have to produced and then transported to the Netherlands.
Western governments, led by the regime of Puppet Biden, are fanatically determined to destroy farming and manufacturing – to them an economy made up of lights on banker computer screens (not even token notes and coins – which is what “fiat money” USED to mean) is perfectly sane.
I have been told recently that I am out of date – that an economy based on “money” that is just lights on banker computer screens (no manufacturing or farming) will work fine, well we shall see.
I do not deny that the “financial system” (the people who can get rid of “hundreds of billions” just by pressing a button on a computer – the light on the computer screen goes out, and all your “money” is gone – you were an idiot to trust the financial system Mr Putin, your “foreign exchange reserves” could be got rid of with ease, because they-never-really-existed-in-the-first-place) is very powerful, after all they got rid of Pope Benedict in 2013 – the financial systems in the Vatican stopped working, and it was made clear that they would not work again till this “reactionary” resigned (which he did), but basing a whole economy on this?
No – I do not believe than an entire of economy of millions of people can be based on getting people in other parts of the world to sell food, raw materials and manufactured goods, in return for lights on banking computer screens – lights that can be turned off (at the press of a few buttons) at any time.
This is true for the Netherlands – and it is true for the United Kingdom as well.
@Peter I think it is astonishing, although I quite understand why you say it isn’t.
That the MSM is almost totally absent from coverage of this story must rank as quite a big story in its own right.
I wonder who’ll report it.
“No, no, no – we can have farming and manufacturing and still have “money” that is just lights on banker computer screens” – in the short term YES (we can). But in the long term the “finance economy” (the Credit Bubble economy) eats (destroys) everything else.