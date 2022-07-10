Excellent chat on The New Culture Forum
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
How the HR Monster destroyed the workplace
July 10th, 2022 |
HR Monster?
Yes.
Destroying the workplace?
Hmm, not so sure. 90%+ of folks I work with ignore the Human Remains Directives and just get on with the day-job.
There now follows some anecdotal evidence …
At a time when a successful UK business with a turnover of c.£100 million a month is facing serious pressures (staff shortages, sharply rising costs of materials & energy, etc, etc), this week’s headline topic in the “Exec Briefing” was the Colleague of the Month award.
What had Colleague of the Month done to deserve said award? Found cheap electricity? Found a supplier reducing prices? Found a previously unknown source of fully qualified professional locum labour? No, none of those. What they had done was amend some email footers to offer a choice of gender pronouns.
Now, it has to be said, most of the colleagues I work with tend to be “liberal” in the New World Order sense of the word. Climate-Carbon believers, Vaccination-Good pundits, WEF? What’s that? (etc etc) – but not one of them raced off to update their pronouns.
Personally, I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry or vomit over the email. But the quiet consensus among colleagues (none dare put in writing) is that the Human Remains Department is just bonkers.
The film is sadly correct.
As for people who “ignore” HR Directives and behave as free human beings – well they are fine, till they are NOT fine. Till they are persecuted, made to ritually “apologise” (for having the “wrong” thoughts” or whatever) and are then dismissed anyway.
There are no Civil Rights protections in the sense of actual Civil Rights (the right to have political and cultural opinions and to behave as people in the West have traditionally behaved) – the “Civil Rights” protections are actually for “protected characteristics” which are things like skin tone and what sex someone is. The various Civil Rights Acts largely created HR Departments – they did not really exist before them. Instead of mighty “HR” executives, there were “Pay Clerks” back then and their main concern was that employees were paid correctly (hence the name) and got the right number of days holiday (and so on). They were useful people doing a vital job – but they were not POWERFUL as “HR” Executives are powerful – the power of the HR came (at first) from the various equality acts – and (later) from the saturation of young executives in the Frankfurt School Marxism of he universities.
“But Corporations are only concerned with making money, they would not persecute people for their opinions and ordinary behaviour – especially at a time of a labour shortage”.
If anyone believes that, my reply would be – pull the other one, it has got bells on.
Corporations are bureaucracies, and the managers who control them rarely own them. And even when a manager actually is an owner – they themselves may (sometimes) be victims of the Woke “Mind Virus” (as Elon Musk calls it).
For example, anyone who has read Mark Zuckerberg’s comments (over years) knows that he does not need an HR Department – the man himself is bonkers. totally Woke. He may not have got a degree (a distinction he shares with Douglas Haig) – but he is “educated” in the sense that he has absorbed the fashionable ideas of the universities (without really understanding that their purpose is to exterminate “capitalists” like himself).
Most likely Mr Zuckerberg could be convinced to organise his own execution. A Duke of Orleans (“Citizen Equality”) type figure.
If this is the “future of capitalism” – then capitalism does not have a future.
I have a feeling that if there is any hope (and that is a big “if”) it will be in the United States – for that is where the real resistance to these doctrines is.
People who think these totalitarian ideas (Frankfurt School Marxism and French Post Modernism) are “American” are quite wrong – America takes ideas from elsewhere and tries them out. but America also contains counter forces that RESIST these doctrines. The resistance (the real resistance – the resistances to the totalitarianism that often falsely calls itself “the resistance”) may fail – but it will at last try to fight back.
Watching other Western countries I am struck by the lack of resistance to these ideas.
It is like comparing court cases in the United States with court cases in Britain and other Western countries.
In America there is always high tension – will the left be defeated, or will the left win the court judgement?
In Britain and so on, there is no tension – the left will win the court judgement (by default), any other result would be “reactionary” and would be denounced as mad by everyone (including the Conservative Party).
Judges in most Western countries emerge in some weird way – there is no real political conflict, they are not elected, and they are not appointed by the normal political process. They just appear.
Ditto the lack of intellectual opposition to “Woke” doctrines. Still there is some resistance – such as the Free Speech Union and the Institute of Ideas itself. GB News and so on.
The New Culture Forum is a good example of resistance.