How’s going green working out for you, Sri Lanka?

Reported a few minutes ago by the Times of India: Breaking News Live: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters storm residence

The mob breaking into his palace does not necessarily mean that a president becomes an ex-president. But that’s the way to bet. Other leaders might like to note how this came about:

What a difference a year makes: the green dream dies in Sri Lanka

UPDATE: Some reports say that (now almost certainly ex-) president Rajapaksa has been seen at Colombo airport. Meanwhile, fancy a dip in the presidential pool?

July 9th, 2022 |

4 comments to How's going green working out for you, Sri Lanka?

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    July 9, 2022 at 8:47 am

    This will be spun to be down to ‘global warming’ or maybe ‘mis-gendering’ or perhaps ‘Trump’… no way will be get written up as ‘suicidal green policies’.

  • Jacob
    July 9, 2022 at 9:32 am

    Sri Lanka was always a basket case. Assigning the blame to “suicidal green policies” is an claim motivated by the writer’s ideology. The same as the (hypothetical) claim that it’s due to global warming.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    July 9, 2022 at 10:12 am

    Perry de Havilland,

    I believe the approved term is “mismanagement”.

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    July 9, 2022 at 10:36 am

    Jacob, it’s not the case that Sri Lanka “was always a basket case”. Prior to early 2021 it was poor, but functioning. As the Times article quoted in the earlier post says, there was a sharp decline after synthetic fertilisers were banned.

    “But that strategy backfired in spectacular fashion. Domestic rice production fell by 14 per cent from 2021 to 2022, forcing the nation, long self-sufficient in rice production, to import hundreds of millions of dollars of rice and more than eroding all of the savings from ceasing fertiliser imports.”

