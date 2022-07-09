|
How’s going green working out for you, Sri Lanka?
Reported a few minutes ago by the Times of India: Breaking News Live: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters storm residence
The mob breaking into his palace does not necessarily mean that a president becomes an ex-president. But that’s the way to bet. Other leaders might like to note how this came about:
What a difference a year makes: the green dream dies in Sri Lanka
UPDATE: Some reports say that (now almost certainly ex-) president Rajapaksa has been seen at Colombo airport. Meanwhile, fancy a dip in the presidential pool?
This will be spun to be down to ‘global warming’ or maybe ‘mis-gendering’ or perhaps ‘Trump’… no way will be get written up as ‘suicidal green policies’.
Sri Lanka was always a basket case. Assigning the blame to “suicidal green policies” is an claim motivated by the writer’s ideology. The same as the (hypothetical) claim that it’s due to global warming.
Perry de Havilland,
I believe the approved term is “mismanagement”.
Jacob, it’s not the case that Sri Lanka “was always a basket case”. Prior to early 2021 it was poor, but functioning. As the Times article quoted in the earlier post says, there was a sharp decline after synthetic fertilisers were banned.