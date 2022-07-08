We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day save draft publish

· Anglosphere · European affairs · Health & medical · Historical views · Media & Journalism · North American affairs · Slogans & Quotations · Sui generis · UK affairs

‘End Of Quote, Repeat The Line’: Biden Reads Teleprompter Instructions Out Loud During Speech

With Joe more voicemail than man and Boris only just clinging to the wreckage, at least the Anglosphere is demonstrating that it can get by without anyone in charge. Though we have much to learn before we can challenge the true masters of the art of doing without a government.

July 8th, 2022 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day save draft publish

  • bobby b
    July 8, 2022 at 9:27 pm

    Poor Joe. His heart’s just not in it. It yearns to rejoin his mind, over the rainbow somewhere.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »