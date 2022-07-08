Samizdata quote of the day save draft publish

|
‘End Of Quote, Repeat The Line’: Biden Reads Teleprompter Instructions Out Loud During Speech
With Joe more voicemail than man and Boris only just clinging to the wreckage, at least the Anglosphere is demonstrating that it can get by without anyone in charge. Though we have much to learn before we can challenge the true masters of the art of doing without a government.
Poor Joe. His heart’s just not in it. It yearns to rejoin his mind, over the rainbow somewhere.