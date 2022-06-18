Ve’re askink ze qvestions!”

Last Wednesday, Jodi Shaw received a Hero of Intellectual Freedom Award – and got to rap on-stage in NYC, four years after Smith College told her she couldn’t because rapping while white was racist.
The freedom to rap while white is a form of free speech it has never occurred to me to pursue, but something Jodi said struck me.
“These terms are never defined … It’s just ‘social justice’.”
“And you’re afraid to ask,” she added, because “that might put a spotlight on you,” and people will think you are racist … According to Shaw, there was an “ever-present terror” at Smith “that any unverified student allegation of racism, or any other ‘-ism,’ has the power to crush our reputations, ruin our livelihood, and even endanger the physical safety of ourselves or our family members.”
It’s not the first time a movement has refused to define its central idea.
Himmler issued strict orders to issue no definition of the term ‘Jew’ “because with all these foolish commitments we will only be tying our hands.” (‘The Origins of Totalitarianism’, Hannah Arendt)
Identify a respected institution. Kill it. Gut it. Wear its carcass as a skin suit, while demanding respect. I’ve seen that spot-on description of how the woke operate applied so many times – to institutions. But it’s just as true of ideas. Totalitarians always gut the ideas they proclaim of all actual meaning. The woke wear the murdered carcass of words like racism (structural racism) or justice (social justice) as a skin suit, while demanding respect.
The “White Privilege” if this lady was, for a time, to be busking in the New York metro – in order to have money to pay bills.
A young Martin Luther King (yes I know this man was not the saint he is normally painted as – but that is not relevant to this comment) did indeed have a summer job near Smith College up in Massachusetts in order to pay college bills, and he remembered how many white people in New England made a point of treating everyone the same regardless of skin colour – an old educated New England Yankee tradition (going all the way back to John Adams and so on). Now this tradition is under terrible attack.
People must NOT be treated as the same, say the people who rule Smith College (and so on), we must all be taught to “see color” and to treat people DIFFERENTLY on the basis of their skin tone.
What was once, and correctly, denounced as racism – is now presented as “anti” racism.
Yes “Social Justice” is the opposite of justice – “Social Justice” is looting and rule by terror, and talk of “Institutional Racism” or “Structural Racism” turns out to be an excuse to IMPOSE RACISM under the mask of opposing racism.
See also: “liberalism”
Natalie – the word “liberalism” was the first casualty.
Even in the 19th century the “New Liberals” in the United Kingdom were pushing bigger (rather than smaller) government.
In the United States by the 1920s supporters of the totalitarian Soviet Union were calling themselves “liberals” and getting away with it.
Part of the problem was the English language itself – it which the word “liberal” does not just have connections to liberty (as it does in French), but also has connections to the concepts of “broad”, “generous”.
For example, as far back as 1911, in the Concise Oxford Dictionary, an example given for the word “liberal” is a liberal view of the Constitution – meaning a view that gives more (not less – more) power to the Federal Government.
By the way, in 1911 the Concise Oxford Dictionary was still associating such a “broad” “liberal” view of Federal power with the Republican (rather than the Democratic) Party.
To some extent they were correct – for example Republican President Garfield wanted to create a Civil Service (oblivious to how this would undermine elected control of the government), and even wanted to create a Federal government school system for the entire country (using the supposed justification that otherwise black people would become a “peasant class” – some might say that President Garfield’s faith in Federal Government schooling was touching, I would say it was touched). However, President Garfield’s chief opponent (at least on the creation of a Civil Service) was also a Republican – Senator Conkling of New York.
When looking at a politician what they support and what they oppose was much more important than whether they had an “R” or a “D” after their name. There were plenty of Big Government Democrats in 1911 – including in the South, where Populist Racism and Big Government “Social Reform” often went hand in hand.
