“The British Courts and our legal system are the envy of the world. We know this, because so many people choose to illegally cross the Channel in order to exploit them.”
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Geeks
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“The British Courts and our legal system are the envy of the world. We know this, because so many people choose to illegally cross the Channel in order to exploit them.”
June 17th, 2022 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Is “Lee Rotherham” a nom d’internet?
It looks like it, for obvious reasons.
I’ll see you The Channel, and raise you the Rio Grande.
When you rock up on a beach in southern England, left wing lawyers are queuing up to help you spend your legal aid money. If you are born here, work and pay taxes, you can drop dead as far as they are concerned. No legal aid for you, you mug.
Lee Rotherham, or Dr Lee Rotherham, as he is sometimes known is very definitely a real person and has been making the case for British independence for about 30 years.
The quote is clearly wrong: when the British Courts stop helping them avoid being processed in Rwanda rather than the UK, they instantly turn to the European Court of Human Rights, where it is a British citizen’s duty to obey the law, and an illegal immigrant’s human right not to.
Conservatives like people to be as independent as possible with the least interference from the state. People to be self sufficient. Shouldn’t that belief extend to those people in the world who don’t have abundant food and relative freedom? If we are going to interfere in other people’s lives, Shouldn’t that be framed with the goal of helping them to help themselves? People coming here don’t improve the countries of their origin.
Imagine what a Conservative government with a majority of 80 would do about this. Yeah, nothing.
Imagine what a Labour government with a majority of 80 would do. Yeah, fifteen more notches on the ever-leftward ratchet.
Now we know why Brexit caused such a wailing and gnashing of teeth. It’s the only time the ratchet has gone into reverse in living memory.
I’m sure it was Mark Steyn who said the so called right completely waste their time in office. They just hold office until the left get back in to continue their leftwards agenda.