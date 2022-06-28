|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Banishing the demon drink from Wales
My late mother-in-law used to tell a funny story about how, when she was a child in Wales during the 1930s, she was taken to the doctor. Her mother feared there must be something terribly wrong with her because she did not like tea. Why, she wouldn’t even take a cup with when the minister visited!
Wales is a different place now.
Sale of coffee and tea to under 16s could be banned in Wales
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Reading the article, it seems that they ought to be banning sugar instead, if they’re going to ban anything. Whoever thought that “Wales” was just a misspelling of “whales”?
There is a village, Llanymynech, on the Anglo-Welsh border in which the border runs through not just the village, but some buildings. One of them was once a public house (‘tavern’ to our overseas friends?) and in the times of Welsh temperance it was reported that the part of the Welsh side of the pub could not serve alcohol on Sundays, unlike the English side. AIUI, that particular establishment is no longer a pub, but now things have moved so far that the pretext for tyranny in Wales, even compared to England, as recent lockdowns showed, has become so flimsy that ‘socially-unfriendly’ elements in Wales might as well report to the mines for corrective labour.
But, no doubt, injecting the under 10s with the Covid stuff will be just fine.