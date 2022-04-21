|
Samizdata quote of the day
It is important to be open minded, but not so open minded that one’s brain falls out. This is one of those rare moments in the affairs of states where the moral and geopolitical realities are as clear as night and day.
– Perry de Havilland, seen lurking in the Daily Telegraph comment section (£)
Tell me about it! The number of people I thought were on “my side” but proved to have no moral compass kind of shocked me. Not the majority, thankfully, but still far too many. At least most have STFU after the Bucha pictures came in, and the ones still parroting the RT line have “self identified” as worthless nutters not worth engaging with at this point.
But you don’t come back from something like that, not in my books, so I’ve made a point to remember who the Putin arse-sniffers of yore were.
Quite so, Bell Curve. What worries me is a certain section of the ‘right’ have made themselves politically radioactive over Ukraine, people I thought were useful in the culture wars we need to fight but who turned out to be idiots incapable of non-tribal thinking, mirror images of the twats I thought we were all fighting.
It is creepy as hell to find myself on the same side as the likes of Sean Penn and similar viles on this, but whatever.