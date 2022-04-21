We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Russia · Slogans & Quotations · Ukraine

It is important to be open minded, but not so open minded that one’s brain falls out. This is one of those rare moments in the affairs of states where the moral and geopolitical realities are as clear as night and day.

Perry de Havilland, seen lurking in the Daily Telegraph comment section (£)

April 21st, 2022 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Bell Curve
    April 21, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    Tell me about it! The number of people I thought were on “my side” but proved to have no moral compass kind of shocked me. Not the majority, thankfully, but still far too many. At least most have STFU after the Bucha pictures came in, and the ones still parroting the RT line have “self identified” as worthless nutters not worth engaging with at this point.

    But you don’t come back from something like that, not in my books, so I’ve made a point to remember who the Putin arse-sniffers of yore were.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    April 21, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    Quite so, Bell Curve. What worries me is a certain section of the ‘right’ have made themselves politically radioactive over Ukraine, people I thought were useful in the culture wars we need to fight but who turned out to be idiots incapable of non-tribal thinking, mirror images of the twats I thought we were all fighting.

    It is creepy as hell to find myself on the same side as the likes of Sean Penn and similar viles on this, but whatever.

