An utter croc
“Boris Johnson has said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail as he compared holding talks with Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile.”
BBC reports that Boris Johnson made crocophobic remarks today, with LGBTQIAC activists decrying this blatant display of Tory prejudice as “triggering”. A Tory spokesman dismissed the criticism as “a complete croc”.
Only unrealistic part of this is a Tory spokesman dismissing the criticism rather than issuing a cringing apology.
Or is that negotiating with krokodil?
Probably the only thing that would wake biden up, otherwise it’s down to the bunny!
In Canada, the CBC’s Ian Hanomansing sought to bring balance to the story by interviewing a small black caiman, who sobbingly decried the stereotype of chronically insincere crying crocodiles.
The Ceeb quoted the croc’s talk: “The emotional labour is exhausting, Ian. Silence is violence done to croc bodies. Real allyship would mean lowering your head just a little bit closer to the waterline here, that’s a good journo.”
Prime Minister Trudeau had no intelligible comment, but was seen to wear enormous green foam shoes to Question Period, with a solemn apologetic look on his slapped arse of a face.