An utter croc

“Boris Johnson has said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail as he compared holding talks with Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile.”

BBC reports that Boris Johnson made crocophobic remarks today, with LGBTQIAC activists decrying this blatant display of Tory prejudice as “triggering”. A Tory spokesman dismissed the criticism as “a complete croc”.

April 21st, 2022 |

3 comments to An utter croc

  • Bulldog Drummond
    April 21, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Only unrealistic part of this is a Tory spokesman dismissing the criticism rather than issuing a cringing apology.

  • Mark
    April 21, 2022 at 11:22 am

    Or is that negotiating with krokodil?

    Probably the only thing that would wake biden up, otherwise it’s down to the bunny!

  • Earnest Canuck
    April 21, 2022 at 11:23 am

    In Canada, the CBC’s Ian Hanomansing sought to bring balance to the story by interviewing a small black caiman, who sobbingly decried the stereotype of chronically insincere crying crocodiles.

    The Ceeb quoted the croc’s talk: “The emotional labour is exhausting, Ian. Silence is violence done to croc bodies. Real allyship would mean lowering your head just a little bit closer to the waterline here, that’s a good journo.”

    Prime Minister Trudeau had no intelligible comment, but was seen to wear enormous green foam shoes to Question Period, with a solemn apologetic look on his slapped arse of a face.

