The job of the BBC is to inform us of the Governments intention to send migrants to Rwanda. Our job is to determine whether we deem it racist or not.
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
April 19th, 2022 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Yeah, that’ll be the day when BBC does not editorialise everything.
There should be no problem sending these economic migrants to Rwanda. They’ve even brought their mode transport with them.
If the CoE is so worried about the migrants welfare perhaps it could spare an Archbishop (or two) to accompany them.
Perry,
Oh dear. You do know that everything is political? Politics is not about dealing with reality but about creating reality. For shame sir!
Stalin, correctly, oppossed the existence of fermions because they wouldn’t form a collective. He was Right and physics was wrong. The Will of a Great Leader must prevail for it is written…
Anyway, we all know maths is racist so tonight me, with my qualifications in physics and astrophysics… Well, I’m donning my white robes and conical hood and burning down the local curry house. Obviously being quite good at sums and (usually) getting the right* answer means I am a racist so that is what I must do.
…and then I shall atone by calling myself Loretta because I want to have babies!
*not the left answer.
Across a range of issues, the UK’s Home Office department (what some countries call, rather scarily, a ministry of the interior) is handling the issues of immigration, refugee care, etc, with all the skill and aplomb of someone trying to answer pub quiz questions after drinking a bottle of gin.
“Whether it is queues of exasperated holiday makers at airports, lorryloads of rotting goods stuck outside UK ports, asylum seekers travelling across the Channel or the fiasco of Homes for Ukraine, the fingerprints of the Home Office’s bureaucratic incompetence are visible everywhere.”
– Alan Lockey, CapX.
How can a government complain about the number of economic migrants coming into the country when they are bringing them into the country themselves, after pre-arranged meetings with the French naval people traffickers. We really are governed by numpties.
Hypocritically?
Right, let’s spell it out in simple words even hard-of-thinking Archbishops and Guardianistas could understand:
Not. One. Single. Person. Will. Ever. Be. Sent. To. Rwanda. Who. Stays. Where. They. Already. Are. In. Perfectly. Safe. France. And. Doesn’t. Cross. The. English. Channel. To. Enter. The. UK. Illegally.
Clear now? (And yes, I concur that the eleventh and subsequent words will probably prove to be redundant).