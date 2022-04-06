We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Education & Academia · Health & medical · Science & Technology · Slogans & Quotations

I’m not saying that I think the present science establishment is good. It has been utterly poisoned by the interference of government, and the biggest mistake we make is thinking that something like the FDA or the CDC are science establishments, when they are in fact government institutions. It might be populated by people with science degrees, but they are still civil servants before being scientists. (especially the higher up the greasy pole they climb.) And unfortunately the universities have also been largely sucked into the poisonous stream of government funding.

Fraser Orr

April 6th, 2022 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • bobby b
    April 6, 2022 at 4:57 pm

    I have a friend who has made it quite high up in one branch of the scientific establishment.

    He tells me, over drinks, that he is at best a fair-to-middling scientist, but a damned great grant-app writer. This, along with knowing to whom a grant application ought to be submitted, he says, is key to achievement these days. It depresses him.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »