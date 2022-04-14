Perun on the war in Ukraine

Perun is a gaming YouTuber who started making PowerPoint presentations on the war in Ukraine and they are so good that his channel has since become extremely successful.
The two most recent presentations are particularly good. In Who is winning? – Mythbusting the Ukraine-Russia war, Perun looks at claims of kills of each side vs. inventory (Russia’s overstatement is reaching its limits), the idea that attacking Kiev was a feint (a bad idea if so), various claims that Russia could do better if it wanted to (it is trying its hardest) and discussion of how well Russia is doing towards Russia’s own claimed goals (not well). All of this is done without sensationalism, with well-explained reasoning, with evidence where available and descriptions of the limitations of the evidence. There is no cheerleading here: claims that Ukraine has more tanks than before the war started are examined critically, as are Ukraine’s claimed successes.
However, as reasonable as it sounds to me, I am not very well placed to judge Perun’s military analysis. I think I understand some economics, though, and he makes a lot of sense in The Price of War – Can Russia afford a long conflict? Certainly the inverse of Gell-Mann amnesia applies. He points out that the price of the Ruble and the Russian stock market are at this point propped up by market interventions. “The Russian stock market is doing ok. But only because nobody’s bloody allowed to sell their shares.” (Did I mention Perun is Australian?)
He points out just how “hilariously” bigger the economies of all the Nato countries combined are compared to the Russian economy, and how that means that the West can continue to support Ukraine indefinitely while still growing, and Russia can only get poorer as the war goes on. He downplays the importance of Russian hydrocarbon exports to the West, because in the long term we can wean ourselves off them, and that leaves Russia selling them at a discount to India, and with a hefty bill to construct pipelines to China.
One aspect covered in both videos is the difficulty of Russia controlling the Donbass region in any useful way. Assuming Ukraine does not just give up and agree to hand it over, the Russians potentially have to defend it from attacks forever. That would make keeping it expensive and extracting any gas from beneath it difficult.
According to Perun, it does seem as if Western support for Ukraine and shunning of Russia, if kept up for long enough, will be very unpleasant for Russia. They would be better off giving up sooner rather than later, and even then Russia is in a bad way if the West pours aid and investment into Ukraine and does not return to investing in and trading with Russia. One possible problem with this is confidence:
The West needs to recognise its own strength. It’s always funny watching countries like Germany act really afraid of Russia, frankly, when economically Germany’s got about as much heft as the Russians do. Sure, Germany’s dependent on Russian gas but Russia is dependent on gas sales to Germany, too. The West seldom acts like it is the 40 trillion dollar gorilla that it is. It needs to acknowledge that is has muscle; it needs to be willing to use that economic muscle.
There is an idea I have heard expressed over the years – and I am getting echoes of it here – that such-and-such Evil Regime can’t afford to keep a war going for very long because it doesn’t have the money. Before the First World War, Norman Angell, a British academic, solemnly informed the world that a world war could last no longer than a couple of months; beyond that the participants would be bankrupt. He was wrong. Regimes can keep going for an awfully long time if their perceived vital interests are at stake, even without a great deal of public support.
It took 30 months for WWI to bring Tsarist Russia down. And it was economic, not military, collapse. Every empire that entered that war came out a lot worse.
The signs are not good for Russia.
The economic damage Putin is doing will take decades to recover from. On top of that, he will have destroyed the very armed forces that he thinks makes him powerful, both physically as the vehicles are destroyed, and morally. It’s clear that a rational man would withdraw now, even at the expense of losing face.
I find myself tending towards Perun’s view of who can sustain what’s happening.
There’s only one thing that keeps me from embracing that view.
Every contrary view that makes any sense gets cancelled on Youtube.
“The West needs to recognise its own strength. It’s always funny watching countries like Germany act really afraid of Russia, frankly, when economically Germany’s got about as much heft as the Russians do.”
Yes but economic heft doesn’t help much when the tanks are steaming through the Fulda Gap……..the massed ranks of computer programmers, graphic designers and baristas that form much of the West’s ‘economic heft’ aren’t much good then are they? The British Empire in June 1940 had plenty of economic heft, but little in the way of guns and ammunition. Without the Channel to save us, we’d have gone the same way as France.